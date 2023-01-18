Where the Gators rank in the AP Poll’s all-time top 25

The last two years have not been kind to Florida football fans as the program dipped below the .500 mark in two consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1978 and 1979 seasons — the latter of which saw the team sink to a record-low 0 -10-1 record.

However, while the luster of the once proud program has taken a tarnish since the departure of Urban Meyer, the Orange and Blue still holds a long history of excellence on the collegiate gridiron. In fact, the Gators are among the top 25 schools of all time according to the Associated Press Poll’s historical records. Plenty of Florida’s peers also appear in the rankings.

Take a look below at the full all-time rankings for the AP Poll stretching back to 1936, including where the Gators currently land among the best programs in history, courtesy of College Football News.

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1,150

Previous Ranking: 2

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1.141

Previous Ranking: 3

3

Oklahoma Sooners

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1.136

Previous Ranking: 1

4

Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1.039

Previous Ranking: 5

5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 1.036

Previous Ranking: 4

6

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 851

Previous Ranking: 6

7

Nebraska Cornhuskers (Road)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 798

Previous Ranking: 7

8

Texas Longhorns (Road)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 798

Previous Ranking: 8

9

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 721

Previous Ranking: 9

10

Tennessee Volunteers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 706

Previous Ranking: 10

11

LSU Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 688

Previous Ranking: 11

12

Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 682

Previous Ranking: 12

13

Florida State Seminoles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 585

Previous Ranking: 14

14

Auburn Tigers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 584

Previous Ranking: 13

15

Florida Gators

Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

Points: 551

Previous Ranking: 15

16

Miami Hurricanes

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 534

Previous Ranking: 16

17

UCLA Bruins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 498

Previous Ranking: 17

18

Clemson Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 497

Previous Ranking: 18

19

Michigan State Spartans

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 472

Previous Ranking: 19

20

Arkansas Razorbacks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 444

Previous Ranking: 20

21

Texas A&M Aggies

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 397

Previous Ranking: 21

22

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 394

Previous Ranking: 23

23

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 378

Previous Ranking: 22

24

Be Miss Rebels

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Points: 362

Previous Ranking: 24

