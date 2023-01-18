Where the Gators rank in the AP Poll’s all-time top 25

The last two years have not been kind to Florida football fans as the program dipped below the .500 mark in two consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1978 and 1979 seasons — the latter of which saw the team sink to a record-low 0 -10-1 record.

However, while the luster of the once proud program has taken a tarnish since the departure of Urban Meyer, the Orange and Blue still holds a long history of excellence on the collegiate gridiron. In fact, the Gators are among the top 25 schools of all time according to the Associated Press Poll’s historical records. Plenty of Florida’s peers also appear in the rankings.

Take a look below at the full all-time rankings for the AP Poll stretching back to 1936, including where the Gators currently land among the best programs in history, courtesy of College Football News.