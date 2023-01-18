Where the Gators rank in the AP Poll’s all-time top 25
The last two years have not been kind to Florida football fans as the program dipped below the .500 mark in two consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1978 and 1979 seasons — the latter of which saw the team sink to a record-low 0 -10-1 record.
However, while the luster of the once proud program has taken a tarnish since the departure of Urban Meyer, the Orange and Blue still holds a long history of excellence on the collegiate gridiron. In fact, the Gators are among the top 25 schools of all time according to the Associated Press Poll’s historical records. Plenty of Florida’s peers also appear in the rankings.
Take a look below at the full all-time rankings for the AP Poll stretching back to 1936, including where the Gators currently land among the best programs in history, courtesy of College Football News.
1
Alabama Crimson Tide
Points: 1,150
Previous Ranking: 2
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
Points: 1.141
Previous Ranking: 3
3
Oklahoma Sooners
Points: 1.136
Previous Ranking: 1
4
Michigan Wolverines
Points: 1.039
Previous Ranking: 5
5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Points: 1.036
Previous Ranking: 4
6
USC Trojans
Points: 851
Previous Ranking: 6
7
Nebraska Cornhuskers (Road)
Points: 798
Previous Ranking: 7
8
Texas Longhorns (Road)
Points: 798
Previous Ranking: 8
9
Penn State Nittany Lions
Points: 721
Previous Ranking: 9
10
Tennessee Volunteers
Points: 706
Previous Ranking: 10
11
LSU Tigers
Points: 688
Previous Ranking: 11
12
Georgia Bulldogs
Points: 682
Previous Ranking: 12
13
Florida State Seminoles
Points: 585
Previous Ranking: 14
14
Auburn Tigers
Points: 584
Previous Ranking: 13
15
Florida Gators
Points: 551
Previous Ranking: 15
16
Miami Hurricanes
Points: 534
Previous Ranking: 16
17
UCLA Bruins
Points: 498
Previous Ranking: 17
18
Clemson Tigers
Points: 497
Previous Ranking: 18
19
Michigan State Spartans
Points: 472
Previous Ranking: 19
20
Arkansas Razorbacks
Points: 444
Previous Ranking: 20
21
Texas A&M Aggies
Points: 397
Previous Ranking: 21
22
Washington Huskies
Points: 394
Previous Ranking: 23
23
Wisconsin Badgers
Points: 378
Previous Ranking: 22
24
Be Miss Rebels
Points: 362
Previous Ranking: 24
