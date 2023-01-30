Where the Carolina Panthers Sit Under the NFL’s New Salary Cap

Monday afternoon, the NFL informed its teams that the salary cap for the 2023 season will be set at $224.8 million. This will be the highest the cap has ever been and is a bump of $16.6 million from this year’s cap of $208.2 million.

Negotiations between teams and unrestricted free agents may begin March 13th at 12 pm EST, two days prior to the start of the new league year.

Currently, the Carolina Panthers have $8.7 million in cap space and $14.2 million in effective cap space. Effective cap space is the amount of money the team truly has available to spend. The difference between the two is broken down extremely well in a detailed description by Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.

