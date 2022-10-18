Where the 49ers Stand Following Loss to Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers fell short to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, putting them at 3-3 on the year. However, with how the rest of the division has panned out, San Francisco still sits on top of the NFC West standings. In Week 7, the team returns to the West Coast to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s® Stadium.

Week 6 Featured a breakout performance by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The third-year wideout recorded the first multi-touchdown game of his career after catching eight passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons. Tight end George Kittle also impressed with his eight receptions for 83 yards and became the ninth all-time receptions leader in franchise history with 354 catches.

The 49ers will look to bounce back while dealing with some outstanding injuries. Cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin) and Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (calf) exited Sunday’s contest early with their respective injuries, and per Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, both players are day-to-day this week. Meanwhile, safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Additionally, there is a possibility the 49ers will welcome back defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams in time for Sunday’s matchup. Williams has been dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Denver Broncos. Bosa sustained a groin injury in Week 5 that sidelined him for the 49ers Week 6 game versus the Falcons.

“A lot better than last week,” Shanahan said when giving an Outlook on the players’ returns. “I’m really hoping for it and I think there’s a decent chance.”