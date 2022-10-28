Where Tennessee basketball was picked in the SEC’s preseason media poll

Tennessee basketball was picked to finish third in the SEC’s preseason poll announced Wednesday. Kentucky was picked to win the league, ahead of Arkansas and the Vols.

Senior guard Santiago Vescovi was named preseason First Team while senior wing Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler were named Second Team.

Auburn was picked to finish fourth, ahead of Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Missouri, Vanderbilt, Georgia and South Carolina, respectively, were picked in the final four spots.

Kentucky was the pick to win the league a year ago, ahead of Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. Auburn ended up winning the regular-season title with a 15-3 record, one game ahead of Tennessee and Kentucky at 14-4 and two games ahead of Arkansas at 13-5.

The Vols would go on to win the SEC Tournament Championship in Tampa, Fla., as the No. 2 seed, beating Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M to take home the program’s first tournament title since 1979.



The season ended with a 26-8 record after a loss to No. 11-seed Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



Vescovi was named First Team All-SEC last March. Kennedy Chandler made the Second Team and was also named to the All-Freshman team, alongside Zeigler, who was also named to the All-Defensive Team.



Tennessee is ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25, behind No. 4 Kentucky and No. 10 Arkansas among ranked SEC teams. Well. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama were the only other two league teams in the preseason poll.



A loaded preseason schedule for the Vols includes a closed scrimmage against Michigan State and a neutral-site scrimmage against Gonzaga.



Tennessee will host Michigan State in the closed-door scrimmage in Knoxville on Sunday — the Vols are planning to make the return trip to East Lansing next year — and will play Gonzaga in an open exhibition game on October 28 in Frisco, Texas.



The exhibition with Gonzaga is billed as the Legends of Basketball Classic and will be played at Comerica Center in Frisco. It will be a 9 pm Eastern Time start, with iNDEMAND serving as the exclusive streaming distribution of the game.



The Gonzaga exhibition will be available as a pay-per-view broadcast for $9.99 on PPV.com. No subscription is necessary. The proceeds from the game will go to the McLendon Foundation, an organization that describes itself as providing minorities access and opportunity through its Scholarship program and leadership initiative.



The SEC Slate includes home games against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Missouri, road games at Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M and home-and-home dates with Kentucky, Auburn, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Mississippi State.



In non-conference play, will host Tennessee Tech, Florida Gulf Coast, McNeese State, Alcorn State, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay, along with the Big 12-SEC Challenge game against Texas. The Vols will play neutral-site games against Colorado (Nashville) and Maryland (Brooklyn, NY) and will play three games in three days in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas Thanksgiving week, starting with Butler.



Tennessee added five players in its 2023 signing class, headlined by five-star wing Julian Phillips. The Vols also added four-star Knoxville point guard BJ Edwards, four-star wing DJ Jefferson, three-star power forward Tobe Awaka and Indiana State graduate-transfer shooting guard Tyreke Key.

