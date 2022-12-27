Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in AP Poll as SEC play begins

Tennessee basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll with SEC play scheduled to begin on Wednesday afternoon in Oxford. Tipoff against Ole Miss is scheduled for 5 pm ET on the SEC Network.

In the Vols’ last game out last Wednesday, they defeated Austin Peay 86-44 in their final game before Christmas break. The Volunteers (10-2) were led by 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting from Olivier Nkamhoua. The senior forward also chipped in five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 24 minutes to produce a plus/minus of +37.

Nkamhoua was one of three Vols to reach double figures. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi was a perfect 5-of-5 from behind the 3-point line to score 18 points, and sophomore forward Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with nine rebounds as he nearly secured his first career double-double in just 19 minutes.

Tennessee shot a season-best 56% from the field. It marked just the second time this season it shot better than 50%. UT also tied a season-high from three, shooting 44% from downtown just as it did against Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Behind Vescovi’s five made threes, it was 8-of-18 from deep as a team.

The Vols were once again without a senior guard Josiah-Jordan James. He missed his third consecutive game and seventh game of the season with left knee soreness stemming from offseason knee surgery.

Tennessee led wire-to-wire and quickly put the game to bed with a 20-2 run to start the game, dominating Austin Peay (6-7) on both ends of the floor. The Governors only scored four points in the first 10 minutes of the game and didn’t make their first shot from the floor until the 11:02 mark. At one point, Austin Peay went 7:02 without scoring.

Rick Barnes’ Squad will open SEC play with both of the Mississippi schools. After playing in Oxford, Tennessee will return home next Tuesday night, Jan. 3, at 7 pm ET to face Mississippi State.

Tennessee has won six of the last seven meetings with Ole Miss, with the loss coming in UT’s most recent trip to Oxford (Feb. 2, 2021). The Vols erased a 12-point deficit

and rallied to win last season’s meeting in Knoxville 66-60. They made four consecutive three-pointers to tie the game at 51 late in regulation and did not take their first lead of the game until overtime, when Nkamhoua knocked down a jumper at 18. The offense Clicked in overtime, making 5-of-6 shots from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Tennessee totaled 17 steals, its most in an SEC game since 2007.