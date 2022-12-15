Where Steph Curry, Warriors stars rank on The Ringer’s NBA Top 100 list

Where Steph, Dubs stars rank on The Ringer’s NBA Top 100 list Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are stacked.

In The Ringer’s most recent “Top 100 Players in the NBA” list for the 2022-23 NBA season, a panel of four Writers determined that five Warriors were among the best players in the league: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

Sitting at No. 2 behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is Curry.

The Warriors star is described as “the unflappable hand-eye superhero who changed the sport forever.”

J. Kyle Mann notes that as Curry has gotten older, he has become more deadly at the rim to go along with his immense shooting and unequaled ability to get open. Curry is Golden State’s driver and is a big part of why the Warriors are still Championship contenders, despite their mediocre record.

The next Warrior after Curry is Green at No. 33.

Green is described by Rob Mahoney as the team’s “all-time defensive captain” that doesn’t need to score to make an impact, as evidenced by his all-around production. Mahoney adds that Green will find a way to make a “positive impact” on the floor, even with the baggage that he might bring.

Golden State’s defense certainly takes a hit without Green, and the 32-year-old is integral to the Warriors’ Championship aspirations.

Six spots after Green at No. 39 is Wiggins.

Mahoney says that having Wiggins on the roster has become an “incredible luxury” as the 27-year-old gives Golden State a premier stopper and rebounder as well as a tertiary scorer when needed.

Wiggins’ value was on full display when he was arguably Golden State’s second-best player as he helped the Warriors win their fourth Championship in eight years. The forward’s presence is missed as he continues to deal with a right adductor injury.

Almost 40 players later sits Thompson at No.75.

Story continues

Thompson’s position on this list is predicated on his inconsistent start to the season and the fact that he isn’t the player he once was following two devastating lower leg injuries.

In spite of that, Thompson is still a Threat at all times on offense and can still use his length to bother opponents, even if he might not be the defensive stopper from yesteryear.

Lastly, Poole was ranked as the No. 83 best players.

While the 23-year-old is an incendiary Offensive talent, Poole’s inconsistency on that end of the floor and defensive lapses limit his ceiling, although the guard is constantly learning from Curry.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor suggests that until Poole can become more defensively savvy and patient on offense, he is at his best as a sixth man whose main purpose is to light up the scoreboard.

RELATED: Kerr passionately defends Steph after no-call in Warriors-Bucks

In all, while it may be surprising to see the rankings of some Warriors players, what is not surprising is how well-represented Golden State is.

If Thompson and Poole are able to solve their Offensive inconsistencies and Wiggins gets fully healthy, the Warriors players — and the team as a whole — can see themselves elevating even more.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast