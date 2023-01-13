Where Smith stands in the latest NFL mock drafts

In multiple 2023 NFL mock drafts, defensive back Cam Smith is being projected to be the next South Carolina player selected as a first-round pick.

If Smith is selected by a team in the first round, he will be the Gamecocks first, first-round draft pick since defensive back Jaycee Horn was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. He would also be the fourth Gamecock to be picked in the first round since 2018.

In a mock draft released on Jan 9, Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner placed Smith as being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 17 overall pick. Here is what Renner said in the article about Smith.

“Smith is the kind of heady defensive back that head coach Mike Tomlin will love. He brings with him some of the best ball skills at the cornerback position in the draft class. On 70 targets into his coverage over the past two seasons, Smith broke up 15 of them (21.4%) and picked off four more (5.7%).

CBS Sports Chris Trapasso also placed Smith to be selected with the No. 17 overall pick to the Steelers in a mock draft released on Wednesday.

Luke Easterling of The Draft Wire released a mock draft on Thursday and placed Smith being selected one spot ahead of the previous two mock drafts as he believes the former Gamecock defensive back will be drafted by the Washington Commanders with the No. 16 overall pick.

Here is what Easterling said about projecting Smith to be drafted by the Commanders.

“This secondary needs a true shutdown artist to take over the No. 1 corner spot, and this gives Washington the perfect chance to do just that. Smith is a stellar cover man with a knack for making big plays whenever the ball comes anywhere near him.”

Pro Football Network’s Ben Rolfe also has Smith being selected by the Commanders with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in a mock draft released on Jan. 8. Here is part of Smith’s explanation for projecting him to be selected by the Commanders.

“The Washington Commanders’ offense also could do with help on the interior of their Offensive line, but again, the value is not there. Therefore, they could also look to bolster their defense, with both linebacker and cornerback among the options. Cam Smith is the choice here, and I give him a slight edge over linebacker Trenton Simpson from a positional value perspective.”

Jaime Eisner of The Draft Network released a mock draft on Wednesday and has Smith being selected by the Commanders, as well. Here is what Eisner said about Smith in the article.

“Washington’s CB room simply isn’t good enough for a team with playoff aspirations in 2023. Cam Smith is a man-coverage corner with toughness, quick feet, and ball skills—an immediate upgrade for the Commanders.”

The 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back turned in a strong season in 2022 as he tallied 27 tackles with 23 of those being solo tackles and he also recorded one tackle for a loss. In addition to his 27 tackles, Smith broke up six passes and intercepted one pass.

Smith’s best game statistically in 2022 came against Tennessee when he recorded six tackles with one tackle for a loss. In his four seasons in Columbia, Smith recorded 91 tackles, 24 pass breakups and six interceptions.

Smith will find out where he will begin his NFL career in a few months as the 2023 NFL Draft will take place on April 27-29.