Where Nick Chubb stands in the NFL rushing title race heading into Week 12

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ Nick Chubb is trying to win his first NFL rushing title. Chubb is hoping to join Marion Motley, Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly as the fourth Browns running back to win the title, and the first since Kelly did it in 1968 with 1,239 yards in 14 games.

Chubb has finished second in rushing yards twice in the last three seasons. He currently is fourth in rushing (923), second in rushing touchdowns (11) and tied for sixth in rushing first downs (42).

Here’s a breakdown of how Chubb stacks up against the other rushing title challengers this season:

Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered

1. DERRICK HENRY, TITANS

1,010 yards (10 games)

Week 11: 28 carries, 87 rushing yards vs. the Packers

Henry won the rushing title in 2019 and 2020 before the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor kept him from a three-peat last year.

He leads the league in carries (230), first in total rushing yards (1,010), and rushing yards per game (101.0), and is third in total rushing touchdowns (10).

2. SAQUON BARKLEY, GIANTS

992 yards (11 games)

Week 11: 15 carries, 22 yards vs. the Lions; Week 12: 11 carries, 39 yards vs. the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Barkley, the former second overall pick who was selected 33 spots ahead of Chubb in the 2018 NFL Draft, was held down Thursday by Dallas, which took a 28-13 lead Midway through the fourth quarter Thursday and forced the Giants to try to catch up through the air.

FanDuel Sportsbook STATES: OHIO PRE-LAUNCH BONUS PRE-REGISTER GET BONUS $100 + LAUNCH PROMO GET IT NOW

3. JOSH JACOBS, RAIDERS

930 yards (10 games)

Week 11: 24 carries, 109 yards vs. Broncos

The former first-round selection in 2019 finished eighth in total rushing yards in both of his first two seasons. After a slight decline in 2021, Jacobs could post a new career-high in total rushing yards this season.

Jacobs sits third in carries (183), in total rushing yards (930), rushing yards per game (93.0), and first in total rushing first downs (58).

4. NICK CHUBB, BROWNS

923 yards (10 games)

Week 11: 14 carries, 19 yards vs. Bills

Chubb had a bad day on the ground against Buffalo in Detroit. He recorded half of his carries in the first quarter alone, for a total of 20 rushing yards. But from there, the Bills run defense found a way to contain Chubb, holding him to minus-8 yards in the second quarter.

Chubb only rushed for 7 yards on four carries throughout the second half, but it wasn’t enough as he finished with his fifth-lowest single-game total of his career.

Others in the chase:

5. Dalvin Cook, Vikings, 841 (11 games).

6. Justin Fields, Bears, 834 (11 games).

7. Dameon Pierce, Texans, 780 (10 games).

UP NEXT

The Browns match up Sunday at 1 pm with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the 15th-fewest rushing yards per game (116.6) in the NFL.

Henry and the Titans face the Bengals at 1 pm Sunday, while Jacobs and the Raiders are at Seattle at 4:05 pm on Sunday.

Think you know football? Play the cleveland.com Pro Picks Challenge for a chance to win prizes! Click here: cleveland.com Pro Picks Challenge

–

Get the latest Browns merchandise: Here’s where you can order Cleveland Browns gear online, including jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700.

More Browns coverage

Bills Bury Browns 31-23 in the No Snow Game in Detroit to drop them to 3-7, deep freeze their playoff hopes

Watching the loss to Buffalo, it’s obvious the Browns should replace defensive coordinator Joe Woods – Terry Pluto

Browns once again their own worst enemy in predictable loss to Bills: Ashley Bastock

Browns are who we thought they were after getting outclassed yet again by AFC contender

‘A frustrating, lost season for the Browns’: What they’re saying after Sunday’s loss to the Bills

Brissett hot, but Browns have defensive Meltdown at end of half – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Scribbles

Why Jacoby Brissett’s back-to-back failed quarterback sneaks were the turning point of Browns vs. Bills

Browns center Ethan Pocic ruled out vs. Bills with knee injury

Why Josh Allen was the obvious QB1 over Baker Mayfield in 2018, and how the Browns missed it

David Njoku Returns for Browns vs. Bills after missing two games with ankle injury