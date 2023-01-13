Where national arts Grants will reach in Minnesota in 2023

When Northfield Resident Jeremy Kunkel quit his job as a corrections officer in 2021, he pivoted full-time to his pursuit of bringing steel drum music to Minnesota schools.

“When students come in and see a room full of steel drums, nobody is able to show off,” he said. “Everybody has to start from square one.”

His program, called Pan Outreach, mixes steel pan instrument education with learning on a range of topics, from history to physics. It’s one of several activities supported by longtime percussion and marching arts nonprofit, Chops, Inc.

