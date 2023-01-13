Where national arts Grants will reach in Minnesota in 2023

When Northfield Resident Jeremy Kunkel quit his job as a corrections officer in 2021, he pivoted full-time to his pursuit of bringing steel drum music to Minnesota schools.

“When students come in and see a room full of steel drums, nobody is able to show off,” he said. “Everybody has to start from square one.”

His program, called Pan Outreach, mixes steel pan instrument education with learning on a range of topics, from history to physics. It’s one of several activities supported by longtime percussion and marching arts nonprofit, Chops, Inc.

This month, Chops, Inc. became one of the more than 40 arts organizations in Minnesota to receive funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The $15,000 grant to Chops, Inc. — a first for the organization — will help Pan Outreach hire additional staff and purchase and maintain their steel pan instruments, Kunkel said.

The group’s six-to-eight week Residencies are offered to schools at no-cost.

“Anytime we go into a school, the idea has been, ‘let’s keep these instruments as busy as possible,'” Kunkel explained, adding they’ve taught in classrooms ranging from pre-kindergarten to college.

“We’ve done everything from Baby Shark to Venezuelan guitar songs,” he said.

The NEA’s first of two major grant announcements this year brings nearly $1.1 million to Minnesota’s arts community, with Grants for Writers and a wide array of organizations and projects.

At Milkweed Editions, an influential literary press based in Minneapolis, $60,000 from the NEA will go towards the publication of six new works of literature this year, including two collections of poems, two works of fiction and two works of nonfiction.

For Exposed Brick Theatre, a $10,000 grant will support the world Premiere of “Muyehpen” by Ekhudah Zar at the Mounds Theater this spring.

TU Dance in St. Paul will also present a program with support from the NEA.

The 3 Women Project, which features choreographic works from three Black female artists, will be performed at The O’Shaughnessy in May.

The latest round of NEA funding also brought two highly-competitive Creative Writing Fellowships to Minnesota.

Of the nearly 1,900 applicants, only 36 Fellowships were awarded in the latest round — Poets Tracy Faud, of Grand Marais, and Bailey J. Hutchinson, of Minneapolis, each received $25,000.

“Together, these Grants show the NEA’s support Nationwide for strengthening our arts and cultural ecosystems, providing Equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contributing to the health of our communities and our economy,” stated NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD.

See the full list of Minnesota recipients below:

Performing Arts

Lakes Area Music Festival, Brainerd: $10,000.

Itasca Orchestra and Strings, Grand Rapids: $10,000.

Alive & Kickin, Minneapolis: $10,000.

Ananya Dance Theatre, Minneapolis: $10,000.

Children’s Theater Company, Minneapolis: $60,000.

Minnesota Opera, Minneapolis: $40,000.

The Playlights’ Center, Minneapolis: $30,000.

Ragamala Dance Company, Minneapolis: $15,000.

Rosy Simas Danse, Minneapolis: $60,000.

Spice Arts, Minneapolis: $12,000.

VocalEssence, Minneapolis: $35,000.

International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Northfield: $10,000.

American Composers Forum, St. Paul: $20,000.

Chops, Inc., St. Paul: $15,000.

Exposed Brick Theatre, St. Paul: $10,000.

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, St. Paul: $30,000.

Sing Me a Story Foundation, St. Paul: $10,000.

TU Dance, St. Paul: $10,000.

Wanderlust Productions, St. Paul: $10,000.

Brownbody, Vadnais Heights: $10,000.

Literary Arts

Angela Rodel, Eagan: $15,000.

Tracy Faud, Grand Marais: $25,000.

Tofte Lake Center, Ely: $10,000.

Coffee House Press, Minneapolis: $60,000.

Graywolf Press, Minneapolis: $60,000.

Bailey J. Hutchinson, Minneapolis: $25,000.

Milkweed Editions, Minneapolis: $60,000.

Rain Taxi Review of Books, Minneapolis: $10,000.

Mizna, St. Paul: $25,000.

Visual Arts, Media Arts & Education