Where Michigan football Ranks statistically in college football

Michigan football did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 2, dominating a bad Hawaii team. However, in the national standings, while things look good for the maize and blue, they could look better.

That’s because the Wolverines have been so good in their first two weeks that the bulk of the backups — not even the second-team, but further down the lineup — have been in for most of the second half in each of the first two games. Thus, level of play has fallen off, and we’ve seen things like Hawaii managing to drive the field once it was going up against the third-and-fourth team defenses, while Michigan struggled to move the ball as well once the starters were out is offense.

Here is where Michigan football ranks statistically across all major categories in college football through two weeks.

Offense

Rank Stat Scoring offense 2 53.5 ppg Rushing offense 11 251 ypg Passing offense 55 263 ypg Total offense 19 514 ypg Long scrimmage plays 5 3 (50+ yds) 3rd down conversions 102 31.25% conv. First Downs 44 24/gm Sacks allowed 51 3 sacks allowed Tackles for loss allowed 6 4 TFL allowed

Defense

Rank Stat Scoring defence 10 8.5 ppg Rushing defense 48 111 ypg Passing defense 8 125 yrs Total defense 13 236 yrs Sacks 11 4 sacks/gm Tackles for loss 48 13 TFL Opponent 3rd down conversions 44 30% conv. Opponent long scrimmage plays 61 1 (50+ yds) Turnover margin 39 +0.5

Special teams