Where Michigan football Ranks statistically in college football
Michigan football did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 2, dominating a bad Hawaii team. However, in the national standings, while things look good for the maize and blue, they could look better.
That’s because the Wolverines have been so good in their first two weeks that the bulk of the backups — not even the second-team, but further down the lineup — have been in for most of the second half in each of the first two games. Thus, level of play has fallen off, and we’ve seen things like Hawaii managing to drive the field once it was going up against the third-and-fourth team defenses, while Michigan struggled to move the ball as well once the starters were out is offense.
Here is where Michigan football ranks statistically across all major categories in college football through two weeks.
Offense
|Rank
|Stat
|Scoring offense
|2
|53.5 ppg
|Rushing offense
|11
|251 ypg
|Passing offense
|55
|263 ypg
|Total offense
|19
|514 ypg
|Long scrimmage plays
|5
|3 (50+ yds)
|3rd down conversions
|102
|31.25% conv.
|First Downs
|44
|24/gm
|Sacks allowed
|51
|3 sacks allowed
|Tackles for loss allowed
|6
|4 TFL allowed
Defense
|Rank
|Stat
|Scoring defence
|10
|8.5 ppg
|Rushing defense
|48
|111 ypg
|Passing defense
|8
|125 yrs
|Total defense
|13
|236 yrs
|Sacks
|11
|4 sacks/gm
|Tackles for loss
|48
|13 TFL
|Opponent 3rd down conversions
|44
|30% conv.
|Opponent long scrimmage plays
|61
|1 (50+ yds)
|Turnover margin
|39
|+0.5
Special teams
|Rank
|Stat
|Field goals
|1
|100%
|Kicking
|24
|64.58 yds
|Punting
|40
|43 units
|Kick Returns
|74
|18 yds/ret
|Punt Returns
|48
|8.43 yds/ret
|Opponent kick Returns
|103
|23 yds/ret
|Opponent Punt Returns
|12
|0
