Where Michigan football Ranks statistically in college football Week 1
Michigan football did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 1, when it overmatched and decimated the Colorado State Rams when they came to The Big House.
What was particularly impressive was the defense, which came swinging out of the gates with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The offense was solid, but somewhat unimpressive, not having any eye-opening stats, but still ranking near the top of college football in most metrics.
Now that Week 1 is over (save for two games), we now know how the Wolverines rank statistically compared to the rest of the field. Looking at the major metrics, here is how the maize and blue stand after one game.
Offense
|Rank
|Stat
|Scoring offense
|20
|51 ppg
|Rushing offense
|32
|234 yrs
|Passing offense
|83
|206 yrs
|Total offense
|34
|440 ypg
|Long scrimmage plays
|17
|1 (50+ yds)
|3rd down conversions
|101
|30% conv.
|First Downs
|33
|25
|Sacks allowed
|29
|1 sack allowed
|Tackles for loss allowed
|5
|2 TFL allowed
Defense
|Rank
|Stat
|Scoring defence
|15
|7 ppg
|Rushing defense
|32
|82 yrs
|Passing defense
|25
|137 yrs
|Total defense
|20
|219 ypg
|Sacks
|2
|7 sacks/gm
|Tackles for loss
|12
|11 TFL/gm
|Opponent 3rd down conversions
|13
|18.75/gm
|Opponent long scrimmage plays
|1
|0 (50+ yds)
|Turnover margin
|9
|+2
Special teams
|Rank
|Stat
|Field goals
|1
|100%
|Kicking
|31
|64.9 yds
|Punting
|16
|47 units
|Kick Returns
|–
|–
|Punt Returns
|32
|10 yrs
|Opponent kick Returns
|–
|–
|Opponent Punt Returns
|12
|0
.