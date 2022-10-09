Where Michigan football Ranks statistically college football Week 6

Michigan football was the first team to become Bowl eligible in the 2022 season, and there’s a lot to like, and a few things to improve upon.

Now three weeks into Big Ten play, the Wolverines rank among the top of all teams in college football in most important statistics, with one of the top offenses in the country, defenses, and special teams-wise, as well. The game at Indiana didn’t see the maize and blue improve in some categories, but assuredly, the total defense, run defense, and sack numbers helped propel the team. The same can also be said offensively, with another solid game on the ground, while JJ McCarthy threw 304 yards, topping 300 for the first time in his career.

As we move on to Week 7, here is where Michigan football ranks statistically in all major categories among all teams in college football.