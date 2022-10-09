Where Michigan football Ranks statistically college football Week 6

Michigan football was the first team to become Bowl eligible in the 2022 season, and there’s a lot to like, and a few things to improve upon.

Now three weeks into Big Ten play, the Wolverines rank among the top of all teams in college football in most important statistics, with one of the top offenses in the country, defenses, and special teams-wise, as well. The game at Indiana didn’t see the maize and blue improve in some categories, but assuredly, the total defense, run defense, and sack numbers helped propel the team. The same can also be said offensively, with another solid game on the ground, while JJ McCarthy threw 304 yards, topping 300 for the first time in his career.

As we move on to Week 7, here is where Michigan football ranks statistically in all major categories among all teams in college football.

Offense

Rank Stat
Scoring offense 7 43 ppg
Rushing offense 20 212.33 ypg
Passing offense 69 246.3 ypg
Total offense 29 458.7 ypg
Long scrimmage plays 36 4 (50+ yds)
3rd down conversions 34 45.45% conv.
First Downs 24 24.3/gm
Sacks allowed 34 8 sacks allowed
Tackles for loss allowed 25 24 TFL allowed

Defense

Rank Stat
Scoring defence 5 11.3 ppg
Rushing defense 7 81.67 yrs
Passing defense 11 165.3 ypg
Total defense 5 247 yrs
Sacks 4 22 sacks
Tackles for loss 30 39 TFL
Opponent 3rd down conversions 26 30.95% conv.
Opponent long scrimmage plays 12 1 (50+ yds)
Turnover margin 27 +0.67

Special teams

Rank Stat
Field goals 60 75%
Kicking 21 64.21 yds
Punting 13 45.89 yds
Kick Returns 96 18.13 yds/ret
Punt Returns 34 10.3 yds/ret
Opponent kick Returns 32 17.6 yds/ret
Opponent Punt Returns 21 3.4 ypr

