Where Michigan football Ranks statistically after Week 7

Michigan football really enhanced a lot of its numbers when it comes to statistical rankings coming out of Week 7.

In nearly every defensive category, the Wolverines rank in the top 10 now, while the offense continues to see its numbers creep up everywhere but in the pass game. The corollary to rushing for 418 yards against Penn State on Saturday is that the Nittany Lions dropped some 50 spots from No. 5 in the country in rush defense, too.

Now that the Wolverines are 7-0, here is where they rank in every major statistical category, ranging from offensive stats, defensive stats, and special teams categories.

Offense

Rank

Stat

Scoring offense

7

42.7 ppg

Rushing offense

9

241.71 ypg

Passing offense

76

231.9 ypg

Total offense

22

473.6 ypg

Long scrimmage plays

17

6 (50+ yds)

3rd down conversions

16

49.4% conv.

First Downs

25

24.9/gm

Sacks allowed

33

9 sacks allowed

Tackles for loss allowed

43

31 TFL allowed

Defense

Rank

Stat

Scoring defence

5

12.1 ppg

Rushing defense

6

85.86 yrs

Passing defense

9

164.1 ypg

Total defense

4

250 ypg

Sacks

4

24 sacks

Tackles for loss

35

43 TFL

Opponent 3rd down conversions

24

31.25% conv.

Opponent long scrimmage plays

31

2 (50+ yds)

Turnover margin

36

+0.43

Special teams

Rank

Stat

Field goals

46

81.3%

Kicking

30

63.82 yds

Punting

10

45.89 yds

Kick Returns

105

17.8 yds/ret

Punt Returns

47

9.76 yds/ret

Opponent kick Returns

15

16.11 yds/ret

Opponent Punt Returns

23

3.4 ypr

