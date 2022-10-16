Where Michigan football Ranks statistically after Week 7
Michigan football really enhanced a lot of its numbers when it comes to statistical rankings coming out of Week 7.
In nearly every defensive category, the Wolverines rank in the top 10 now, while the offense continues to see its numbers creep up everywhere but in the pass game. The corollary to rushing for 418 yards against Penn State on Saturday is that the Nittany Lions dropped some 50 spots from No. 5 in the country in rush defense, too.
Now that the Wolverines are 7-0, here is where they rank in every major statistical category, ranging from offensive stats, defensive stats, and special teams categories.
Offense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
|
Rank
|
Stat
|
Scoring offense
|
7
|
42.7 ppg
|
Rushing offense
|
9
|
241.71 ypg
|
Passing offense
|
76
|
231.9 ypg
|
Total offense
|
22
|
473.6 ypg
|
Long scrimmage plays
|
17
|
6 (50+ yds)
|
3rd down conversions
|
16
|
49.4% conv.
|
First Downs
|
25
|
24.9/gm
|
Sacks allowed
|
33
|
9 sacks allowed
|
Tackles for loss allowed
|
43
|
31 TFL allowed
Defense
Photo: Isaiah Hole
|
Rank
|
Stat
|
Scoring defence
|
5
|
12.1 ppg
|
Rushing defense
|
6
|
85.86 yrs
|
Passing defense
|
9
|
164.1 ypg
|
Total defense
|
4
|
250 ypg
|
Sacks
|
4
|
24 sacks
|
Tackles for loss
|
35
|
43 TFL
|
Opponent 3rd down conversions
|
24
|
31.25% conv.
|
Opponent long scrimmage plays
|
31
|
2 (50+ yds)
|
Turnover margin
|
36
|
+0.43
Special teams
Photo: Isaiah Hole
|
Rank
|
Stat
|
Field goals
|
46
|
81.3%
|
Kicking
|
30
|
63.82 yds
|
Punting
|
10
|
45.89 yds
|
Kick Returns
|
105
|
17.8 yds/ret
|
Punt Returns
|
47
|
9.76 yds/ret
|
Opponent kick Returns
|
15
|
16.11 yds/ret
|
Opponent Punt Returns
|
23
|
3.4 ypr
Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire