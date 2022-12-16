Where Michigan football Ranks in transfer Portal rankings

On Thursday, Michigan football reeled in its second transfer Portal commitment with former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann pledging to the Wolverines.

Hausmann was a freshman last year and started in half of the Cornhuskers’ games. He finished the season sixth on the team with 54 tackles and also had one sack — ironically against Michigan. And it turns out, he’s being more highly thought of in the transfer Portal than initially anticipated.

247Sports released their transfer Portal player rankings on Friday, and Hausmann ended up coming in as the No. 1 overall player in the Portal this cycle — above even players like Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei, Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress (also a Michigan target), and Texas A&M CB Denver Harris.

Michigan’s other transfer Portal commitment, former Arizona State OL LaDarius Henderson, comes in at No. 11 overall.

The Wolverines appear to have found a niche, bringing in net-positive players via the portal. This past year, they brought in Rimington Trophy award-winner Olu Oluwatimi and former five-star edge rusher Eyabi Okie. Could the same result be in store for 2023?

According to the 247Sports transfer Portal team rankings, the maize and blue are in a good spot. At the moment, with two pledges, the Wolverines are No. 2 overall, behind only Oklahoma, which has three commits. Michigan’s per-player average is the highest at 94.5, certainly bolstered by having the No. 1 and No. 11 players in the portal. If the Wolverines are able to get Cypress (No. 3 overall) or other targets, such as Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josiah Stewart (No. 24 overall) or North Carolina CB Tony Grimes (No. 46 overall), then Michigan could Surprisingly win the transfer Portal this cycle.

As far as players leaving Ann Arbor, TE Erick All, who committed to Iowa, is ranked No. 16 overall while QB Cade McNamara — also committed to Iowa — is No. 74. DT George Rooks, TE Louis Hansen, and QB Alan Bowman are unranked.