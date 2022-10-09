Where Michigan football Ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Michigan football had a bit of a tough time in the first half of its second road trip of the season when it went to Bloomington to face an upstart Indiana squad.

Whether the Hoosiers caught the Wolverines off guard, or Mike Hart’s Collapse and seizure on the sideline stymied the maize and blue, the opening foray of the game wasn’t exactly what many expected. But then, the team rallied, absolutely dominating the second half to win 31-10.

But how would the coaches across college football see the win?

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Michigan stayed the same, coming in at No. 4 overalls. There was no change in the top 10, and the Wolverines face No. 10 Penn State on Saturday.

See the rest of the rankings below.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

Well. 16 Brigham Young; Well. 24 Washington; Well. 25 Arkansas.

Others receiving votes

Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.