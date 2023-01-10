Where Michigan football Ranks in different way-too-early top 25 polls for 2023

2022 was another good year for Michigan football with a poor ending.

The Wolverines went undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1997 with wins against both Michigan State and Ohio State. The maize and blue went on to win their second consecutive Big Ten title after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.

After Michigan’s historic run, it made its second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. But that’s where the wheels fell off.

Michigan lost to TCU — who got dismantled by Georgia in the Finals — by a score of 51-45.

The Wolverines finished 13-1 for the 2022 season and things look bright for 2023 — barring what Jim Harbaugh decides to do after talking to the Denver Broncos.

Michigan will return JJ McCarthy along with plenty of his weapons, including Blake Corum. Corum announced his decision to stay in Ann Arbor for the 2023 season on Monday. The Wolverines’ offense has the potential to be as good as they have been under Harbaugh next season.

Which further explains why Michigan should be highly ranked going into the 2023 season.

We looked at various way-too-early top 25 polls for the 2023 football season. You can see below where Michigan Slots are in each of them.

247Sports – No. 3

Highest ranking: Well. 1 is one ballot One of us took the Wolverines at No. 1 given Michigan’s two-deep, led by JJ McCarthy at quarterback and a host of talented ballcarriers. As long as Jim Harbaugh is the Wolverines’ head coach when the 2023 season kicks off, the Big Ten should once again go through Ann Arbor, as it has each of the past two seasons. For some reason, Michigan got away from its bread and butter in the playoff and for the second straight year, suffered a hard-to-stomach defeat. This team loaded up on Portal players who will fill holes in the roster in a big way.

Athlon Sports – No. 2

With back-to-back East Division titles, and The Game in Ann Arbor late in the season on tap, the path to the Big Ten Championship runs through Michigan in ’23. Quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards Headline Coach Jim Harbaugh’s offense once again next fall, but the standout Juniors will be operating behind a retooled Offensive line that could feature three transfer starters, including former Stanford center Drake Nugent. Tight end Colston Loveland (16 catches) is a rising star. Michigan’s defense should rank among the best in the Nation once again, especially with Will Johnson returning at cornerback after a standout freshman season, along with the continued development of linebacker Junior Colson, safety Rod Moore and linemen Mason Graham, Eyabi Okie and Derrick Moore.

Pro Football Focus – No. 2

2. MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (2022 RECORD: 13-1, LOST CFP SEMIFINAL) Michigan proved last season’s Big Ten Championship and playoff berth weren’t flukes, repeating those feats in 2022. The Wolverines will return many key players from this year’s squad, including quarterback JJ McCarthy, running back Donovan Edwards and cornerback Will Johnson. The biggest returnee, though, is running back Blake Corum. The junior was my pick to win the Heisman Trophy this season after leading all players with a 95.9 grade. In fact, that grade ranks fourth among Power Five players since PFF began charting college football in 2014. Highest-graded Power Five seasons in PFF College era (Since 2014) He’s my pick to win the Heisman next season. While Corum’s return is massive for Michigan, it pales in comparison to head coach Jim Harbaugh’s looming decision. The Athletic reported that those close to Harbaugh believe it’s a “done deal” if he receives an offer to coach an NFL team. He’s reportedly interviewing with the Denver Broncos this week. Harbaugh responded to the Rumors by saying, “I expect to Coach Michigan in 2023.” That’s not exactly the most convincing statement for Wolverines fans. With Michigan’s program under investigation for alleged recruiting violations, Harbaugh could bolt for the NFL instead of facing sanctions.

ESPN – No. 3

2022 record: 13-1, 9-0 Big Ten Expected returning starters: 6 offense, 8 defense, 0 special teams Expected key losses: C Olusegun Oluwatimi, DT Mazi Smith, WR Ronnie Bell, OT Ryan Hayes, TE Luke Schoonmaker, CB DJ Turner, DE Mike Moris, K Jake Moody Expected key additions: LB Ernest Hausmann, OL LaDarius Henderson, DE Josaiah Stewart, OL Myles Hinton, C Drake Nugent, WR Karmello English, RB Cole Cabana Outlook: The Wolverines face a lot of uncertainty, as Coach Jim Harbaugh has been connected to NFL openings in Denver and Indianapolis. For what it’s worth, Harbaugh released a statement last week in which he said he intends to Coach the Wolverines in 2023. If Harbaugh leaves, Michigan will probably fall out of the top four. It finally seemed to turn the corner under Harbaugh, defeating Rival Ohio State and reaching the CFP in each of the past two seasons. Depending on how many underclassmen return in 2023, Michigan could again be the team to beat in the Big Ten. Quarterback JJ McCarthy is coming back, and star RB Blake Corum announced Monday he would return after injuring his left knee 11 games into the season. Turner and Big Ten defensive lineman of the year Morris have entered the draft, while linebacker Michael Barrett might as well. Regardless, Harbaugh has built a solid culture and foundation. A handful of additions from the transfer portal might provide some immediate help. Henderson, Hinton and Nugent were multi-year starters in the Pac-12, and Stewart had 12 ½ sacks at Coastal Carolina in 2021.

The Athletic – No. 2

USATODAY Sports – No. 2

Will Jim Harbaugh be around? He’s received NFL interest and could opt to leave his alma mater after back-to-back Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff berths. If he does return, Michigan could be highly motivated by a Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU and again roll through Big Ten play with a physical running game and suffocating defense. The Wolverines have quarterback JJ McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and will rebuild the offensive line with multiple transfers. The floor for this team is probably 10 wins due to an easy non-conference schedule and only a trip to Penn State and a home game against Ohio State that seems dangerous.

Sports Illustrated – No. 2

This is subject to radical revision if Jim Harbaugh bolts to the NFL. But until Big Ten East rivals Ohio State and Penn State prove they can even come close to beating the Wolverines, they deserve to be the highest-rated team from that conference. Quarterback JJ McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards return to keep the offense humming, with Colston Loveland looking like the next dynamic Michigan tight end. Replacements are needed at wide receiver and on the Offensive line. An outstanding defense will also take some hits, but that was the case last year as well, and the unit maintained a high level of performance. Cornerback Will Johnson is a rising star. The non-conference schedule is once again soft.

