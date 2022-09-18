Where Michigan football Ranks in college football stats after Week 3
Michigan football has played three overmatched nonconference opponents, but now it’s on to the Big Ten season. Even so, the Wolverine starters have only really played a half of football each, as the maize and blue have played over 80 players in each of the first three games.
That said, how does Michigan football stand up to the rest of the college football world?
The maize and blue come in with a hot offense and crushing defense, one that’s particularly good against the pass in the early good. The starting defense hasn’t let any team score as of yet, and only the backup defensive unit has let opponents move the ball, at all.
Here is where Michigan football Ranks in every major statistic across college football in Week 3.
Offense
|Rank
|Stat
|Scoring offense
|1
|55.3 ppg
|Rushing offense
|17
|231.33 ypg
|Passing offense
|41
|266.3 ypg
|Total offense
|21
|497.7 ypg
|Long scrimmage plays
|11
|3 (50+ yds)
|3rd down conversions
|34
|48.28% conv.
|First Downs
|36
|24.7/gm
|Sacks allowed
|59
|5 sacks allowed
|Tackles for loss allowed
|9
|9 TFL allowed
Defense
|Rank
|Stat
|Scoring defence
|4
|5.7 ppg
|Rushing defense
|38
|102.67 ypg
|Passing defense
|3
|91.3 yrs
|Total defense
|3
|194 yrs
|Sacks
|29
|2.67 sacks/gm
|Tackles for loss
|53
|18 TFL
|Opponent 3rd down conversions
|14
|25% conv.
|Opponent long scrimmage plays
|50
|1 (50+ yds)
|Turnover margin
|37
|+0.67
Special teams
|Rank
|Stat
|Field goals
|52
|80%
|Kicking
|16
|64.55 yds
|Punting
|20
|46 units
|Kick Returns
|57
|20.67 yds/ret
|Punt Returns
|28
|12.42 yds/ret
|Opponent kick Returns
|101
|23 yds/ret
|Opponent Punt Returns
|11
|0
