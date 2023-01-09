Where Michigan football Ranks in 247Sports too-early 2023 top 25

Michigan football could have been played on Monday night if it weren’t for numerous mistakes in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against TCU. While that’s the bad news, the good news is that the Wolverines have a lot to look forward to in 2023.

Well, we don’t know with any certainty whether or not Head Coach Jim Harbaugh will return, and multiple players have yet to announce their decisions of whether to stay or go to the NFL. But with JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, Junior Colson, Mason Graham, and other top, young Talent returning next year, the maize and blue very well should be considered the team to beat in the Big Ten.

That’s precisely how 247Sports sees it, too.

247Sports put together a too-early top 25 for the 2023 season, with four analysts submitting votes. One had the Wolverines as high as No. 1 in the country (Georgia got the other three, while Alabama got three votes at No. 2) yet they checked in overall at No. 3

Highest ranking: Well. 1 is one ballot One of us took the Wolverines at No. 1 given Michigan’s two-deep, led by JJ McCarthy at quarterback and a host of talented ballcarriers. As long as Jim Harbaugh is the Wolverines’ head coach when the 2023 season kicks off, the Big Ten should once again go through Ann Arbor, as it has each of the past two seasons. For some reason, Michigan got away from its bread and butter in the playoff and for the second straight year, suffered a hard-to-stomach defeat. This team loaded up on Portal players who will fill holes in the roster in a big way.

Rival Ohio State and Big Ten foe Penn State came in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, and if that were to hold, it would be that much more difficult for Michigan to retain its newfound role as back-to-back Defending Big Ten Champions. However, no one expected the Wolverines to win it again in 2022, and yet they did so emphatically, against both of the aforementioned teams.

The next step is to play in 15 games, if not win all of them.

