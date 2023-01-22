Where Kirby Smart and staff visited this week

After celebrating winning back-to-back National Championships last weekend, Georgia coaches hit the road once again to check on underclassmen and see class of 2024 and 2025 prospects in person. Georgia coaches have made several stops in the four weekdays since then, and Dawgs247 has logged some of those visits below.

Monday

Running backs Coach Dell McGee checked in at Atlanta Westlake, where 2025 Offensive tackle target Juan Gaston plays.

Tuesday

McGee checked in at Pike Road (Ala.) where 2025 Top 100 running back Anthony Rogers plays, at Phenix (Ala.) Central, where 2024 four-star wide receiver target Cameron Coleman plays, and at Columbus (Ga.) Spencer. Offensive line coach Stacy Searles stopped in at Copperas Cove (Texas), where 2024 four-star Offensive tackle Michael Swimming plays, and at San Marcos (Texas), where four-star Offensive tackle Ory Williams plays. Defensive backs Coach Fran Brown checked in at Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview, where 2024 Top 40 cornerback target Charles Lester III plays, at Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, where 2025 Top 40 cornerback Ivan Taylor plays, and at Orlando (Fla.) Olympia, where 2024 safety Noble Thompson plays. Defensive line coach Tray Scott checked in at Chicago St. Ignatius to watch 2024 Top 40 defensive line targets Justin Scott play basketball.

Wednesday

Smart and Assistant Mike Bobo checked in at Charlotte (NC) Providence Day, where defensive back signed Chris Peal and 2025 five-star Offensive tackle David Sanders play, at Dillon (SC), where 2024 Top 60 Offensive tackle Josaiah Thompson plays, at Dorchester (SC) Woodland, where 2024 four-star Offensive tackle Cam Pringle plays, at Lake City (SC), where 2025 Top 50 defensive lineman target Amare Adams plays, at Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins, at Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day, at Savannah (Ga.) Christian, where 2025 five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin plays, at Brunswick (Ga.), at Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy, at Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County, and at Folkston (Ga.) Charlton County, to watch 2025 five-star athlete target Elyss Williams play basketball. Tight ends Coach Todd Hartley checked in at Allen (Texas), where 2025 five-star tight end Davon Mitchell2024 Top 40 edge Zina Umeozulu2024 four-star Offensive tackle Michael Swimmingand 2024 running back Kayvion Sibley play. Searels checked in at Roswell (Ga.) and at Milton (Ga.) Cambridge. Scott checked in at Charlotte (NC) West.

Thursday

Smart checked in at Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County, where 2024 five-star tight end commitment Landen Thomas and 2024 four-star wide receiver commitment Ny Car play, Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central, Valdosta (Ga.), Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County, where 2025 running back target Ousmane Kromah plays, and Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County, where 2025 five-star linebacker target Zayden Walker and 2024 four-star athlete Jalewis Solomon play. Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken stopped in at Nashville (Tenn.) Christian, where he extended an offer to 2026 quarterback Jared Curis, and at Knoxville Christian, where 2026 quarterback Briggs Cherry plays. Hartley checked in at Sneads (Fla.), where 2024 running back/athlete Jason Patterson plays, and at Blountstown (Fla.), where 2024 defensive lineman Artavius ​​Jones plays. Schumann and Smart checked in at Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell to watch Clanton (Ala.) Chilton County 2024 Top 40 linebacker commitment Demarcus Riddick play basketball.

Friday

Smart checked in at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor, where 2024 athlete target Amari Jefferson and 2025 Top 20 safety Cameron Sparks play, Rome (Ga.), Calhoun (Ga.), Carrollton, where 2026 quarterback target Julian Lewis plays, at Cartersville (Ga.), Cartersville (Ga.) Cass, where 2024 wide receiver commitment Sacovie White plays, Hiram (Ga.), where 2024 four-star Offensive tackle Jameson Riggs and 2024 four-star tight end Walter Matthews play, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County, and at Douglasville (Ga.) Alexander. McGee checked in at Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter. Wide receivers Coach Bryan McClendon checked in at Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek, where 2024 four-star defensive lineman target Champ Thompson plays. Hartley checked in at Perry (Ga.), where 2024 slot receiver Dakarai Anderson plays, at Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside, where the 2024 four-star safety Ricardo Jones plays, and at Gray (Ga.) Jones County, his alma mater, where the 2024 four-star wide receiver targets Zion Ragins plays. Schumann stopped in at Tuskagee (Ala.) Booker T Washington to check on 2024 linebacker target Joseph Phillipsby Montgomery (Ala.) Trinity Presbyterian, and by Troy (Ala.) Charles Hendersonwhere he extended an offer to 2025 five-star edge Zion Grady. Bobo checked in at Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County, where 2024 four-star athlete target BJ Gibson plays.

***These are confirmed visits and do not represent all of the schools and prospects checked on and seen by Georgia coaches.***