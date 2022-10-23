Where Jackson State football stands with Southern Showdown on the horizon

If Saturday’s game against a tough Campbell football team is any indication of what is to come for Jackson State, then the road back to the Celebration Bowl won’t be easy after a 22-14 win at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The book on Jackson State since last season’s loss in the de facto Black college national Championship game is that beating the Tigers requires a physical approach, all game long. On Saturday, Campbell (4-3) brought that physicality, but JSU matched it punch for punch.

“That was the plan,” Campbell Coach Mike Minter said, “to set on receivers and make Jackson State run the football.”

Minter knows something about playing physical football, as a standout safety for the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006. And to JSU Coach Deion Sanders’ credit, he had the Tigers in a position to withstand such an approach Saturday.

Jackson State had the ball inside the 10-yard line and could have gone for it on fourth down, but instead of gambling, the Tigers were more methodical in using kicker Alejandro Mata to take a 9-7 lead at halftime. The positive momentum snowballed into the second half, setting the Tigers up for an opening score in the third quarter and their first 7-0 start since 1983.

“Our kicking game is phenomenal,” Sanders said. “I feel like we have the best kicker in college football, not just limiting him to SWAC. This kid (Alejandro Mata) is good, he’s money. I have no second-guessing in attempting a field goal with him.

Quick-thinking quarterback Shedeur Sanders extended drives by scrambling several times, offsetting a deliberate approach from Minter to not let Sanders beat him with his arm. They wanted to make the Tigers run the ball in an effort to shorten the game and keep the scoring manageable.

“They did a heck of a job on offense,” Minter said. “They would move the ball but not put any points on the board.”

Still yet, the passing game is what made Jackson State such a tantalizing team to watch last season. And while the defense has been a tone-setting force to this point in the season, it will take both units humming for the Tigers to reach their goals.

“The thing I am most disappointed in is,” Deion Sanders said, “we fumbled once and threw an interception. We were 2-of-14 (on third down), that’s not good.”

Another issue is the slow starts that have plagued JSU this season. In the first quarter, the Tigers trailed 7-3 with 4:51 left in the first quarter. Sanders said the team has come out early and changed up its routine and nothing has changed so far.

“We want to win,” Sanders said. “I know it may not look good, especially at the end. Us giving up (a late) touchdown because it would have looked better, but sometimes you have to take the W and move on. We overcame adversity, and these guys (Campbell ) came prepared to play.”

What’s next is a home Showdown against SWAC Rival Southern, which defeated Lynchburg, 51-7. It’s fair to expect the defense to bring the same level of physicality as it has Saturday and all season. Can the offense fire on all cylinders with it?

“They have a heck of a defense,” Minter said. “I told everyone that they were like the 1985 Chicago Bears. They (Jackson State) were in our backfield all day long. They blitzed every run down. If you do that we have to hold up outside and our receivers couldn’t get separation consistently . That was the difference. Coach Prime has done a great job in this being his third year,”