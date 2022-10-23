Where Jackson State football stands with Southern Showdown on the horizon

If Saturday’s game against a tough Campbell football team is any indication of what is to come for Jackson State, then the road back to the Celebration Bowl won’t be easy after a 22-14 win at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The book on Jackson State since last season’s loss in the de facto Black college national Championship game is that beating the Tigers requires a physical approach, all game long. On Saturday, Campbell (4-3) brought that physicality, but JSU matched it punch for punch.

“That was the plan,” Campbell Coach Mike Minter said, “to set on receivers and make Jackson State run the football.”

Minter knows something about playing physical football, as a standout safety for the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006. And to JSU Coach Deion Sanders’ credit, he had the Tigers in a position to withstand such an approach Saturday.

