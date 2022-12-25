Where Jackson sits in the NBA mock drafts

South Carolina’s star freshman GG Jackson is turning in a solid season in his first year in the garnet and black.

When Jackson announced that he was going to be a Gamecock, there was a lot of hype surrounding him that he would be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

With the way he has performed this season, a few NBA Draft experts agree that Jackson is currently projected as a first-round pick. Jackson, who is averaging 16.6 points per game and pulling 7.4 rebounds per game, is seeing his name pop up within the top 20 in mock drafts.

In a mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, they projected Jackson to be selected with the No. 11 overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets. Here is what Wasserman said about Jackson.

“The draft’s projected young prospect, GG Jackson has been productive early for South Carolina, averaging 16.2 points and 8.0 rebounds with seven Threes in five games. Shooting, Athletic finishes and energy plays have been behind Jackson’s scoring. As long as he’s making Jumpers at a respectable rate, his name should continue to be grouped in with the other Lottery prospects. We haven’t seen much passing or exciting defensive plays from Jackson, though between his age (18), tools, budding Perimeter skill, rim activity and motor, teams should picture translatable double-doubles.”

This season, Jackson has scored 20 or more points in a game four times as he scored 20 against Colorado State, 22 against USC Upstate and Georgetown and 20 against UAB.

In a mock draft by NBC Sports Tyler Byrum and Chase Hughes on Dec. 9, they placed Jackson as being picked by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 13 overall pick. Here is what they had to say about the Gamecocks’ freshman forward.

“Jackson re-classified to the 2023 NBA Draft class and chose to go to South Carolina over UNC and several other notable Top 25 programs. With the Gamecocks, the 6-foot-9 forward provides the electricity and show-stopping ability seen on the travel circuit. If he can Corral that into success in a half-court system, the sky could be the limit on his potential.”

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports projected that Jackson would be selected with the No. 19 overall pick by the Utah Jazz.

“GG Jackson was the No. 1 player in the 2023 class before reclassifying and enrolling early at South Carolina, likely making him the youngest player on the draft Radar right now for 2023,” Boone said in the article. “He’s already stuffing the stat sheet for South Carolina even at such a young age and could be a candidate to average a double-double on the year with the way he tenaciously crashes the boards and scores it inside.”

On the Columbia Craft Call In Show on Nov. 28, head coach Lamont Paris detailed just how impressed he has been with Jackson and how mature he is.

“I don’t think people have any idea, I know they don’t, how difficult it is to be in the situation that he is in as a young guy,” Paris said. “Think of what we were doing when we were 17. He is supposed to be picking out his tuxedo for prom right now. Instead, he has to carry the load for us in rebounding and scoring as it is right now. He has handled it incredibly well. I think even 10 years ago, this would be a tall task. Now, you talk about where social media has grown to and just the scrutiny that you are under at all times. Expectations going in.

“I think he has handled it incredibly well. He is the most mature, immature guy, if that makes any sense. He is immature in all the ways that you should be when you are 17 years old. I am glad, I am grateful for that. I want him to be a young kid. But he has been really mature with how he has dealt with some of this other stuff. Things have been flying at him at 100 miles an hour.”