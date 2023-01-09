Where is the College Football Playoff national championship game in 2023?

One way or another, history will be made in Tinseltown on Monday night.

The 2023 College Football Playoff title game is set to be a star-filled affair, and for more reasons than one. Not only is the game hosting a number of college football’s greatest talents, including Stetson Bennett, Jalen Carter and Max Duggan. But it also will pit two sides on the opposite ends of the college football totem pole.

Well. 1 Georgia has a chance to become the first in CFP history to win back-to-back national championships. Well. 3 TCU, meanwhile, could Capture its first-ever win in a title game — the Horned Frogs claim two national championships, but they came decades before a national title game was implemented.

It’s a Showdown befitting of a major studio production, as close to a David vs. Goliath Matchup as you can have in the postseason. So what better place to have it than in Hollywood?

MORE: Parity in college football? TCU, Tulane, Cincinnati show change is coming

The Sporting News details the site of the 2023 CFP Championship game, SoFi Stadium.

Where is the College Football Playoff Championship game in 2023?

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) Matchups: Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU

A year after hosting the Super Bowl, SoFi Stadium will serve as the site of this year’s national championship. The site is well-stocked to support the event; it hosts the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, after all. However, this represents one of three Bowl games held at the ground; the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl, named after the famous talk show host, also takes place at SoFi.

CFP Championship game location by year

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

This season marks the ninth of 11 years in which a CFP title game will take place in a new stadium. Following the conclusion of Monday’s contest, the Championship game will be held in NRG Stadium in Houston in 2024, followed by Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2025. The game will return to familiar confines in 2026 when it takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.