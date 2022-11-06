Where Is the Closest You Could Live to Each NFL Stadium? This Guy Figured It Out

Now that’s handy: Living across the street from AT&T Stadium.

You’ve likely driven near AT&T Stadium in Arlington on game days or concert nights. Chances are you’re inching along with a mass of humanity and cars, envious of the people leisurely walking to the stadium.

As you’re squeezing the steering wheel, you’re thinking: Wouldn’t it be nice to live close to this place?

Well, it crossed the creative mind of Bill Speros, a Pulitzer Prize-winning sports journalist who put together a list of closest Residences near an NFL stadium.

Speros got his inspiration from a colleague’s message about a listing across from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

“I thought it would be kind of wild to live there,” Speros said. “Then, I wondered if that’s the closest place to any one stadium.”

He told his editors at Bookies.com that he had an interesting idea. They carved out the time and did the research. Speros assembled the list by pulling up Google Earth and Google Maps tools and crunched the data from housing and apartment rental websites, and public real estate records.

The result was an interesting look at access to NFL Stadiums throughout the US

In the case of the Dallas Cowboys, Speros determined that The Enclave At Arlington (1234 Enclave Circle) is closest to AT&T Stadium. It’s a 987.73 feet walk, a little less than four football fields, and a 13-minute walk to the stadium.

Yes, it’s that close to The Enclave at Arlington to AT&T Stadium. (Google Maps)

It’s the NFL’s eighth-closest distance.

The Enclave knew this already and uses this perk in its promotional materials. On its website, The Enclave says “sports enthusiasts love our Proximity to the Dallas Cowboys’ and Choctaw Stadiums and the Texas Rangers Ballpark. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor.”

According to Speros’ research, The Enclave’s rentals range from $804 to $1,606 monthly. Reserved parking at AT&T Stadium for Cowboys games runs from $475 to $600, so it could be a good investment. Just saying.

The Enclave’s south entrance fronts AT&T Stadium on East Randol Mill Road.

Speros’ research also had some interesting fun facts: