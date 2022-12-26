Where is Philip Rivers now? Former Chargers, Colts QB embraces new role as high school Coach

NFL fans have been spoiled over the past two decades by the presence of legendary quarterbacks. We all know the names: Brady, Manning, Rodgers, Brees and Favre, to list a few. But there’s another name we would do well not to forget: Philip Rivers.

Rivers’ 17-year career ended with him sixth in all-time passing yards and touchdowns, ahead of the likes of Dan Marino and John Elway. But a Super Bowl ring eluded him and he never made it further than the AFC Championship game.

While many NFL Legends stick around in the league or the media world after hanging up their cleats, Rivers took a different approach. He turned his back on the Limelight and moved back to his home state of Alabama with his wife and nine children.

With Rivers’ two former teams clashing in the Week 16 edition of “Monday Night Football,” here’s a look at what he has been up to since his retirement:

Where is Philip Rivers now?

Rivers and his family now reside in Fairhope, Ala., about a half-hour drive from Mobile. He has taken on the role of head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School.

It’s a job to which he has always aspired to. Rivers’ father, Steve, was the head coach at Decatur High School in Decatur, Ala.

“I had two childhood dreams,” he told Reporters in 2020. “One was to play in the NFL, and I’ve been able to do that . . . The other is to be a high school football Coach as my dad did. “

Even before he retired from the NFL, Rivers had announced that high school coaching would be his next step. He’s well on his way in his new career, although he did briefly consider a comeback.

“When our season ended last year at St. Michael, that was the first time – after about a week – where I really missed it,” Rivers said during a radio appearance in Alabama. “I actually started training a little bit and started throwing just in case something happened. Nothing really did and that season passed.”

He also said he has considered a media role, but he believes that it might be a difficult transition for him.

“I think I would have a hard time with there not being a scoreboard, so to speak,” he said. “I want to be involved with a team. I don’t think that could be the only thing I did. There is something about having a team, being part of a team and competing with that scoreboard up there – it’s in my blood, I guess.”

Philip Rivers high school coaching record

After two full seasons on the job, Rivers is 12-7 as a head coach. His team, St. Michael Catholic, competes at the 4A level in Alabama.

Here’s a game-by-game breakdown of his results as a coach:

2021

Opponent Result McIntosh W, 49-0 Jackson W, 24-21 Williamson W, 12-0 Escambia County W, 44-12 Elberta W, 45-21 WS Neal W, 42-6 Mobile Christian L, 43-20 Vigor L, 40-21 Millry W, 48-6

2022