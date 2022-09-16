Where is Ohio State football in the latest USA TODAY re-rank after Week 2

Every week, USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg re-ranks all 131 FBS teams based on the body of work including the observations from the most recent week of games in college football. Needless to say, Week 3 was a tumultuous — if not entertaining one — that saw Alabama barely squeak by Texas, and a few other notable teams like Baylor and Texas A&M bit the dust.

For Ohio State, it was a bit of a ho-hum game after showing some growing pains in a modest 11-point win against Notre Dame in Week 1. Myerberg had his work cut out for him but went ahead and gave it his best shot in trying to rank every single team after just a couple of full weeks of play.

So, where does he have Ohio State? What about other Big Ten teams? Did Alabama drop? Here’s how he re-ranked things, with us cutting things off at the top 25 teams for now. Of course, if you want to see the complete rankings, you can do so by visiting our Mothership and checking it all out.

25 Ole Miss (2-0)



October 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 26 (up one spot)

24 North Carolina (3-0)



Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 20 (down two spots)

23 Michigan State (2-0)



November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmets on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 31 (up eight spots)

22 Tennessee (2-0)



Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 35 (up 13 spots)

21 Appalachian State (1-1)



Nov. 9, 2019; Columbia, SC, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers helmet during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 28 (up seven spots)

20 Kansas State (2-0)



Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Kansas State Wildcats helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 32 (up 12 spots)

19 USC (2-0)



Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; General overall view of the 2017 Cotton Bowl logo on the back of the helmet of Southern California Trojans long snapper Jake Olson at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 25 (up six spots)

18 Oregon State (2-0)



Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of the Oregon State Beavers helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 27 (up nine spots)

17 Utah (1-1)



Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 17 (no change)

16 Florida (1-1)



Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Florida Gators helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 13 (down three spots)

15 Oklahoma State (2-0)



Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 19 (up four spots)

14 UCLA (2-0)



Sep 25, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmets on the sidelines against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 15 (up one spot)

13 Wake Forest (2-0)



Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 14 (up one spot)

12 Baylor (1-1)



Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears helmets on the sidelines in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 10 (down two spots)

11 Clemson (2-0)



The Clemson football helmet near the Fiesta Bowl Trophy at the coaches’ press conference in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday December 27, 2019. Clemson Fans Fiesta Bowl Coaches Conference

Previous Ranking

Well. 5 (down six spots)

10 Arkansas (2-0)



Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 18 (up eight spots)

9 BYU (2-0)



Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; A general view of a helmet worn by the Brigham Young Cougars during a game against the Utah State Aggies at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 21 (up 12 spots)

8 Penn State (2-0)



Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 9 (up one spot)

7 Kentucky (2-0)



October 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kentucky won 15-14. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 23 (up 16 spots)

6 North Carolina State (2-0)



Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 11 (up five spots)

5 Oklahoma (2-0)



Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 6 (up one spot)

4 Michigan (2-0)



Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 4 (no change)

3 Ohio State (2-0)



Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 3 (no change)

2 Georgia (2-0)



Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 2 (no change)

1 Alabama (2-0)



Jul 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet is shown on the main stage during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking

Well. 1 (no change)

