Where is Jumeirah Golf Estates and the 2022 DP World Tour Championship located?

Jumeirah Golf Estates is home to the 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai, home to an event on the DP World Tour in 2022 and one of the favorite tournaments on the European Tour schedule. The Dubai, United Arab Emirates, area course has a great look and lots of European Tour history.

Not only is Jumeirah Golf Estates a great golf course, but it is also home to the DP World PGA Tour and its 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai, which features some of the best in the world playing in the United Arab Emirates

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the DP World Tour leads fans to wonder where Jumeirah Golf Estates is located.

Where is Jumeirah Golf Estates located?

Jumeirah Golf Estates is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Specifically, Jumeirah Golf Estates is Southwest of downtown Dubai, where all the skyscrapers sit.

Jumeirah Golf Estates sits near the Palm Jebel Ali island chain and in the Motor City neighborhood.

Dubai is one of the most popular destinations for tourists in the Middle East.

Which airports are near Jumeirah Golf Estates?

The biggest airport in close proximity to Jumeirah Golf Estates is Dubai International Airport (DBX), where Golfers who are playing at the course will fly in before making the trek. It’s an approximately 30-minute drive from the airport to Jumeirah Golf Estates.

What other famous golf courses are near Jumeirah Golf Estates?

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a great private golf course in the UAE, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Other Clubs nearby include The Els Club and Trump International Golf Club Dubai.