Where is Gio Reyna? The USA World Cup soccer star is on the bench again for the England match in Qatar

USMNT fans were left Confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again.

The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA’s tournament, and despite his obvious talents, Coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against tournament heavyweights England.

Reyna has 15 international caps for the USA, with four goals scored and one assisted. The creative midfielder’s previous performances for both club and country have many fans thinking Reyna could make the difference in Qatar.

So, why has Reyna been benched again, and why were fans so confused? The Sporting News gets you up to speed.

Why isn’t Gio Reyna playing for USA?

Reyna was a lock for the USMNT’s 26-man Squad that traveled to Qatar. The just turned 20-year-old has long been tipped for big things on the world stage.

The Dortmund academy product is impressing in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this season, notching two goals and two assists in 16 matches so far for the German club.

But Reyna’s fledgling career has been blighted by injuries, with muscular problems keeping him sidelined for most of the USA’s World Cup qualification campaign.

The youngster has played in just six games for his Nation in 12 months and despite his obvious talents, Berhalter has clearly felt inclined to stick with the players he’s come to rely on.

Imagine thinking Gio Reyna is not good enough to start for the USMNT 🇺🇸 Now imagine thinking he is not good enough to not even get minutes off the bench 🙃 — 🇺🇸Tactical Manager🇧🇷 (@ManagerTactical) November 25, 2022

Who is keeping Reyna out of the USA team?

Reyna usually plays on the wing for Borussia Dortmund and the USMNT but has vast experience in attacking midfield too.

Berhalter opted for a 4-3-3 formation against Wales and England, with Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic on the left wing and Lille’s Tim Weah on the right.

Weah scored the USA’s only goal against Wales, while Pulisic is the team’s star player and talisman.

In midfield, Juventus star Weston McKennie is one of the first names on the team sheet, while Yunus Musah of Valencia brings something entirely different to what Reyna has to offer.

Despite the USMNT boasting such strong options ahead of Reyna, many fans would argue he’s worth accommodating in the lineup.

Gio Reyna makes his World Cup debut for the USMNT 🇺🇸#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/CRK3gcOMs1 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) November 25, 2022

Gio Reyna family and soccer career

Reyna comes from a footballing home. He is the son of former USMNT star Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan, who played six games for the USWNT. They met while on international duty.

Claudio Reyna was playing in England when Gio was born, and the future USA star was raised in Sunderland and then Manchester.

The Reyna family relocated to New York when Gio was five years old. They rose through local team New York City FC’s academy, until they caught the eye of Borussia Dortmund’s famously eagle-eyed scouts.

Dortmund have nurtured him all the way through their system, and deemed him ready for first-team action aged just 17 — the teenager breaking his predecessor Pulisic’s record as the youngest American player to feature in the Bundesliga.

Although Reyna’s development has been interrupted by injuries since, the 20-year-old is still showing the Sparks that could announce him on the world stage. If he is given the chance, of course.