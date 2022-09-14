Where Iowa basketball’s 2024 commit, targets sit in the updated rankings on 247Sports

On Wednesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2024. Here is where Iowa’s Lone commit and then targets in the 2024 class sit in the updated rankings.

Commit

Peoria (Ill.) Notre Dame four-star forward Cooper Koch dropped a few spots to No. 61 nationally. Koch, the son of former Iowa forward JR Koch, picked the Hawkeyes over Wisconsin and Purdue in the summer, and is the first commit in Iowa’s 2024 class.

“Koch is a skilled forward who plays with toughness,” wrote 247Sports’ Eric Bossi. “He can step out and shoot the three, he is a good positional rebounder and he is also a very good passer. Offensively you can play him as a big wing or as a stretch four-man and he can be a matchup problem there. Athletic forwards with length can cause him some problems at times so working on his athleticism will be important as he prepares for Iowa. He is obviously a good fit for the Hawkeyes and fans should be excited about adding a Legacy Recruit like Koch.”

Targets

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward Bryson Tucker said previously that Iowa and Duke were the two schools recruiting him the hardest. He has other blueblood offers in the mix as well and is slated as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Iowa received an Unofficial visit last fall from Milwaukee (Wis.) Wisconsin Lutheran four-star forward Kon Knueppel. The other schools Heavily involved include Marquette and Wisconsin while Stanford and Notre Dame will get official visits this fall from Knueppel, who is slated as the No. 41 overall prospects in this class.

Iowa will get Washington (DC) St. John’s four-star forward Donnie Freeman on campus this weekend for an official visit. Freeman is listed at No. 43 and is also heavily considering Georgetown, Maryland, Rutgers, and Texas, among others.

One of Iowa’s top frontcourt targets in this class is Sioux Falls (SD) Lincoln four-star center JT Rock, who makes his debut in the rankings at No. 60 overall. The early schools receiving the most buzz for Rock include Iowa, Iowa State, and Purdue. Iowa got an Unofficial visit this summer from Rock and could get another visit this fall.

Also making his debut in the new rankings update is St. Thomas More (CT) four-star wing Tyler Betsey. Iowa was one of the first high-major offers for Betsey while Alabama, UConn, Providence, and Rutgers have since joined. Betsey is listed at No. 68 nationally.

A 2024 prospect that Iowa watched often this AAU and summer high school season was Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita combo guard Nojus Indrusaitis. The Hawkeyes are on the offer list along with Iowa State, Marquette, Missouri, Iowa State, and others. Indrusaitis is listed at No. 81 nationally.

Three guards that have Iowa offers include Travis Perry from Kentucky, Daniel Freitag from Minnesota, and Nick Janowski from Wisconsin. Perry is at No. 85, Freitag at No. 86, and Janowski at No. 89.

Iowa is also in the mix for Iron (Minn.) Cherry point guard Isaac Asuma. The Minnesota native holds offers from Butler, Iowa State, Iowa, and Minnesota and is listed at No. 127 nationally.

Rounding out the Top150 are two centers that Iowa has offered. The first is Cincinnati (OH) Sycamore center Raleigh Burgess, who Iowa is battling Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State, and others for. Burgess is listed at No. 137 nationally. Last fall, the Hawkeyes also hosted the Western Reserve (OH) center Caleb Middleton, who is slotted at No. 146 nationally.

