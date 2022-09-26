Where Indiana Pacers players ranked in the CBS Sports top 100 NBA players list

CBS Sports recently published an opinion-based ranking of the top 100 players in the NBA. Eight Writers for the outlet ranked each player in the league, and a final list of the best players was made based on those rankings.

The Indiana Pacers are entering a new era and have a newfound, long-term based approach to roster building. Thus, the team has more young players than they have in years past and, as a result, have fewer players ranked on top-100 lists than in recent campaigns.

Only two Indiana players made the CBS Sports list of the NBA’s top 100 players: Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton. Turner finished with a ranking of 70 and Haliburton came in at 53.

