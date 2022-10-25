Where Indiana basketball stands ahead of the 2022-23 season

The Indiana men’s basketball program is facing preseason expectations like it hasn’t been seen in several years, and recently-unveiled national rankings continue to fuel the Hoosiers’ hype ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Mike Woodson’s Squad is widely regarded as the team to beat in the Big Ten, according to several media outlets, while Big Ten Player of the Year favorite and preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis looks to lead IU toward those lofty expectations. Indiana is returning nearly 90 percent of its production from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad, including Jackson-Davis and All-Big Ten selections Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, which has many fans and pundits projecting the Hoosiers to improve significantly.

With that, Peegs.com rounded up the most notable national preseason rankings to see where Indiana is perceived ahead of this season. In the vast majority of cases, the Hoosiers find themselves as the top-ranked Big Ten team and a top-20 nationally ranked squad.

Associated Press: Well. 13 Indiana

Notes: Last week’s Associated Press preseason top-25 slotted Indiana around where many expected. The Hoosiers are the top-ranked Big Ten team in the preseason poll and one of only three Big Ten teams (No. 22 Michigan, No. 23 Illinois) to crack the Inaugural top-25. At No. 13, IU is surrounded by elite company in No. 11 Tennessee, No. 12 Texas, No. 14 TCU and No. 15 Auburn. As things stand, IU is set to play 11 teams receiving preseason votes and five teams in the top-25, including No. 1 North Carolina, No. 5 Kansas, No. 17 Arizona, Michigan and Illinois.

Kevin Flaherty/247Sports: No. 16 Indiana

Quotables: “The trio of Jackson-Davis, Thompson and Johnson keep Indiana’s floor very high. But if Indiana wants to win the Big Ten and compete for a berth in the Final Four, Bates and Hood-Schifino have to become good Big Ten starters. Maybe Bates keeps coming off the bench all year long, but in the closing minutes, Bates and Hood-Schifino have to become trustworthy guys that can finish out games. Indiana could have five potential pros in that closing lineup. That’s a huge talent upgrade of what the Hoosiers were trotting out in recent history. College basketball is about Talent acquisition and Talent development. Indiana has acquired the talent. Has Woodson and his staff been able to properly develop it ahead of a potential breakthrough season? We’re about to find out.”

Gary Parrish/CBS Sports: No. 13 Indiana

Quotables: “The Hoosiers are returning the top three scorers from a team that made the NCAA Tournament – among them Trayce Jackson-Davis, who could be a candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year. Indiana’s top-10 recruiting class is highlighted by five-star prospect Jalen Hood-Schifino, an elite combo guard who should help Indiana compete for its first Big Ten title since 2016.”

Dick Vitale/ESPN: Well. 17 Indiana

Quotables: “Is this the year the Hoosiers return to prominence in the Big Ten? Mike Woodson’s team is one of the favorites. The Hoosiers have the Big Ten preseason player of the year in Trayce Jackson-Davis. He is a dominant player as a scorer and a glass-eater. Indiana also welcomes Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-6 forward who was voted Big Ten preseason freshman of the year. Xavier Johnson is expected to improve on his 12 PPG.”

Jeff Goodman/Stadium: Well. 11 Indiana

Quotables: “With Jackson-Davis returning to Bloomington, Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers have most of their key pieces back from an NCAA tourney team. They also added a couple of talented freshmen in Hood-Schifino and Reneau, and that makes IU the pick to win the Big Ten.”

Kevin Sweeney/Sports Illustrated: **Well. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten

Quotables: “The hype train has already taken off in Bloomington ahead of Mike Woodson’s second season, which features key Returners like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson and a Talented freshman class. Johnson’s late-season emergence keyed the Hoosiers’ trip to the NCAA tournament, averaging nearly 17 points and seven assists in the final 10 games of the season after struggling at times early. He’ll also have help in the backcourt this year with the addition of highly-touted freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino and a potential sophomore jump from Tamar Bates. If this team gets high-level guard play to complement Jackson-Davis up front, Indiana has a very real chance of winning the Big Ten.”

Andy Katz/NCAA.com: Well. 7 Indiana

Quotables: “The Hoosiers are the team to beat in the Big Ten with Trayce Jackson-Davis.”

Jeff Borzello/ESPN: Well. 14 Indiana

Quotables: “Surprised it took this long to get to a Big Ten team? Well, most of the league’s nine NCAA tournament teams suffered huge personnel losses, with only three of 17 all-conference selections back for another season. We’re left with Indiana – – which finished 9-11 in Big Ten play and was a 12-seed in the tournament — as this season’s league favorite. Don’t discount the Hoosiers, though. They return four starters, led by potential All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis on the interior. Race Thompson made Strides last season, and Mike Woodson went out and got some backcourt help for point guard Xavier Johnson in the form of top-25 Recruit Jalen Hood-Schifino. Another top-25 recruit, inside force Malik Reneau, also enters the fold.”

Ken Pomeroy/KenPom.com: Well. 12 Indiana

Notes: Widely regarded as one of the top analytics-driven rankings, KenPom tabs IU as the No. 12-ranked team in the Nation ahead of the upcoming season. The Hoosiers are anchored with the ninth-best adjusted defense in the nation, plus the 22nd-best adjusted offensive. Interestingly, Pomeroy Slots Kentucky as the No. 1 team heading into the season, with North Carolina checking in at No. 8, just four spots ahead of Indiana. The Hoosiers are only of only two Big Ten teams to crack Pomeroy’s top-25 (No. 25 Purdue), and one of six conference teams in the top-50 (No. 26 Michigan, No. 31 Michigan State, No. 32 Ohio State, No. 33 Illinois, No. 50 Rutgers).