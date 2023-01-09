Where improvement needs to start with LSU basketball’s mixed bag in SEC play

A winless week in SEC play is not how Coach Matt McMahon wants his teams to learn lessons. The Tigers turned in a really stellar effort on the road against Kentucky before following it up with their worst performance of the season at Texas A&M Saturday night.

In what’s been a mixed bag to this point since the start of conference play, but being able to return home and hit the reset button is what this team needs more than anything. LSU faces another really physical team in Florida, a group that relies heavily on its defense to keep it in games.

McMahon says there’s a greater sense of urgency from the players after the most recent loss to the Aggies because there’s a recognition they didn’t play nearly as well as they could have.

“I would rather us learn through finding ways to win games. There were a lot more positive takeaways from the loss in Lexington vs Saturday’s defeat,” McMahon said. “That’s the first time this season we didn’t have an opportunity to win [at the end]. I think you will find out about our team but I expect we’ll have a great response. I think our players are disappointed in the way we played and I think our preparation will be much better and hope that leads to a better result.”

LSU, which has needed to be healthy all year, only has one player in potential danger of missing Tuesday’s Matchup with Florida and that’s guard Cam Hayes. The starting guard suffered an injury to his leg in the loss to Texas A&M but continued playing. McMahon said that the leg was pretty sore upon the trip home and that he wasn’t able to do much in practice, although he ultimately expects Hayes to be ready to go.

The Tigers will need all the Perimeter help they can get facing a Florida team that is really stout at Defending the paint. Much like Texas A&M and Kentucky, the Anchor to what the Gators do defensively lies on the shoulders of center Colin Castletonan experienced SEC seven footer who has been a thorn in LSU’s side in the past.

Florida is allowing teams to shoot just 43.1% from two point range on the season, which is good for No. 17 in the country. Castleton is No. 3 in the country with his three blocks per game and affects many other shots at the rim with his length, an area the Tigers must be better on Tuesday night.

“We’ve gotta do a better job of finishing those plays. I do think we settled for a couple of tough midrange shots when maybe we had that next open pass,” McMahon said. “That’s obviously a concern going into Tomorrow night because one of Florida’s strengths as a team is their two point defense, anchored by Castleton’s ability to protect the basket.”

Offensively, LSU must eliminate the careless turnovers completely knowing that every Offensive possession is crucial considering the low field goal percentage Florida allows its opponents. McMahon said the Tigers turned the ball over one out of every five possessions against the Aggies and that simply must not continue.

The other area the Tigers must get back to highlighting is forward KJ Williams. When Williams touches the ball and is the center of the offense, LSU plays with much better rhythm on that end. But in two of the first three SEC games, he shot the ball seven and six times.

That can’t be a trend going forward as he not only needs to stay out of foul trouble but also be more involved in what the Tigers are doing offensively.

“His ability to score not only in the post but on the perimeter. A&M did a great job with their double teams and coverages so we have to do a better job of identifying some of those passing angles,” McMahon said. “Studying the film we had some opportunities with some switches and instead of taking advantage of that we took some tough shots on the perimeter. KJ’s a willing passer so he needs to touch the basketball and enable not only him to have scoring opportunities but open up shots for other players as well.”

LSU has an opportunity to get back in the win column with the home crowd behind it. But there’s no doubt this a team is now teetering a little bit and is in desperate need of wins because the conference schedule only gets harder from here.