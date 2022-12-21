‘Where I Don’t Want to Be’: Former World No. 1 Finally Comes Clean is a Surprising Move to LIV Golf

The golf world was running pretty smoothly until Greg Norman entered the scene and took it all by storm. Ever since LIV Golf was introduced to the PGA Tour players, things were not the same anymore. Golfers started switching Tours and joined the Saudi-backed league for the lucrative money offers. However, not everyone joined the league for the same reason. In fact, one of the top DP World Tour players recently explained why he made the controversial choice of transitioning towards the LIV Golf league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why did Martin Kaymer join LIV Golf?

German professional golfer, Martin Kaymer, is one of the most renowned players globally. The 37-year-old held the position for being the number-one golfer worldwide for eight weeks. He even won two major championships in his career, including the 2010 PGA Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, during the great shift of players towards the Saudi circuit, Kaymer thought it was the best choice for him. In his recent interview on the All About podcast’s LIV Golf story, the golf star explained why he made the questionable decision. And surprisingly, his statements suggested that he was not very content with things on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

“I never really picked up my PGA Tour membership properly,” they said. “I’m a huge fan of the European Tour…but where the Tour is going now, especially with the cooperation with the PGA Tour, ultimately it will get me back onto the PGA Tour, where I don’t want to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With all that was going on inside his head, Kaymer decided to turn towards Greg Norman’s LIV Golf as his next career pedestal. “I needed something new in my career,” they said. “playing on both tours, now having a family, I needed something else and then LIV Golf popped up and I thought, ‘That’s me.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unlike many players who switched to LIV Golf, Kaymer is happy playing only in the new league if required. He explained how he had a beautiful career playing golf the “traditional” way. The golfer expressed his wish to play in PGA Tour and DP World Tour tournaments again. But he claimed that he was fine with playing on the same tour for the next few years. “I’m totally happy with that,” they said.

Watch This Story: Greg Norman Makes a Billion Dollar Revelation About the PGA Tour