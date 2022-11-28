Where has Auston Matthews’ goal scoring gone and can the Maple Leafs fix it?

Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Toronto Maple Leafs fans were treated to a rare sight. Well, not just another convincing win against the Penguins, their second in as many weeks in a building that has not historically been friendly to the team, but an Auston Matthews five-on-five goal.

It was just his fourth on the season, in a little over 355 minutes. Per 60 minutes, Matthews has scored just 0.7 goals, his lowest personal rate in the first 23 games of any season in his career.

It might be easy to look at Matthews’ individual shooting stats and note that his rate of shots on goal per hour, expected goals, shot attempts, and scoring chances (via Natural Stat Trick) are all close to a career best, having established career Highs in all of those individual categories last season:

Matthews rates in various shot statistics by season Season Goals Shots xGoals Attempts Chances 2016-17 1.6 11.2 1.2 18.2 12.4 2017-18 1.7 9.1 1.0 15.6 12.1 2018-19 1.4 10.3 1.1 18.9 13.2 2019-20 1.6 10.4 0.9 18.2 11.9 2020-21 1.9 11.0 1.2 17.5 13.9 2021-22 1.9 12.5 1.3 21.5 15.7 2022-23 0.7 11.1 1.3 21.1 15.0

Matthews’ six percent shooting percentage at 5v5 is less than half of his career shooting percentage of 15 percent, and closer to a third of his shooting percentage over the previous three seasons, at 16 percent. One could be forgiven for suggesting that Matthews will go back to normal if he keeps shooting, since eventually some of these shots will fall.

Having watched every Maple Leafs game (prior to Saturday’s contest against Pittsburgh), I am not as confident.

When I watch Leafs games, I’m also counting events that happen throughout the game, including every Offensive zone entry attempt, defensive zone touch and shot attempt. The reason I track shot attempts is to provide some contextual data to each shot, whether for accurate time stamping (the NHL scorekeepers are quite bad at this), whether the shot was set up by a teammate, and whether a defensive player pressured the shooter .

The reason I track this is that while NHL teams have access to this data, whether through a tracking company such as Sportlogiq or through the league’s own player- and puck-tracking software, fans don’t have access to the same resources that NHL teams have, and I see it as an opportunity to track the data for myself and give fans a small peek at the sort of stuff a team would be able to work with.

Now, my shot tracking is relatively new, and with just six weeks’ worth of data, I don’t have a very accurate measure for expected goals based on the factors I track. However, I am able to categorize whether a shot is a scoring chance based on certain criteria, such as distance from the net, angle, rebound, pre-shot passing, defensive pressure, or whether the shot came off the Rush (within six seconds of a zone entry) or after a turnover. Since I’m looking at every shot individually, I can take into account more factors than what’s by the official NHL data. This method has drawbacks, in that, I can’t compare data leaguewide, nor can I compare to previous seasons. It also takes a very long time to track.

Taking this back to Matthews, what I’ve noticed is that his effectiveness has declined throughout the season. I’m noticing fewer shots of his that are scoring chances.

Earlier in the season, Matthews was getting a lot of good looks, many of them set up by his most common linemate this season, Mitch Marner. Going into the Penguins game (which I have yet to track) Marner has set Matthews up for 22 shot attempts this season, by far the most among any passer-to-shooter combination on the Leafs. Fourteen of those were scoring chances. Zero of those were goals.

One thing that’s clear from watching a few of the scoring chances where Marner found Matthews in the early season: Plenty of them came thanks to forechecking and forcing turnovers, a true staple of the Michael Bunting-Matthews-Marner line. Watching a snippet of Matthews’ work in the early part of the season — some chances set up by Marner, some not — you find that the Leafs were much better at getting him looks in forecheck or cycle situations. This has always been a strength of Matthews’ game, and the Leafs’ ability to create goals in ways other than off the rush.

Here are a few video examples I pulled of Matthews’ early-season work. Focus on how Matthews stays relatively close to the goal and Marner is able to get him the puck as soon as he has a small bit of space to work with:

The reason why Matthews works so well with Marner is that Marner’s skill set really complements Matthews’. Not only is he the best playmaker on the team (his 7.1 scoring chances set up per 60 minutes is first on the team, nearly double that of the next closest Leaf, William Nylander, who has 4.3) but the way he goes about making plays is thanks to his Relentless forechecking ability. By my count, he’s forced 8.8 turnovers per 60 minutes, second on the team behind John Tavares (9.3).

For me, it seems like the Leafs were too quick to move off the Matthews-Marner pairing. Over the last three seasons, Matthews has done a lot better with Marner than without. He has a near-identical goals rate (1.8 G/60 with Marner compared to 1.7 without) but much better shot metrics (21 shot attempts per 60, and 16 scoring chances when with Marner, compared to 17 shot attempts and 12 scoring chances when without). The Leafs also have 4.4 goals per 60 minutes when Matthews-Marner are together, compared to 3.0 when Matthews is without him.

The reason for this is that not only can Marner act as the set-up man, but he can also succeed as the “worker bee” on a line, forcing turnovers in the Offensive zone and turning them into scoring chances, as shown by his assist on Pontus Holmberg’s goal Saturday night. This is not to say that Nylander is not good at doing these kinds of things, but Marner is an elite player at both skill sets. He and Matthews nearly connected on a lot of scoring chances in the early going.

Ever since Matthews was taken off Marner’s line, Matthews is far less aggressive with his shots. He’s not generating as much from the slot, nor is he working his way into traffic and fighting. By my tracking, since Marner moved off Matthews’ wing, Matthews has generated just 3.3 scoring chances per 60 minutes, down from 9.1 previously.

When watching Matthews’ shots now, he’s not looking to get space close to the goal, but instead working to open areas near the point. That’s either because this will result in fewer Offensive zone turnovers (passes into the slot are Tougher to complete, after all) or less defensive pressure, meaning Matthews can get the ‘A’ shot away more often. The trouble is, he’s much further from the net, and NHL goalies won’t have difficulty stopping these shots from distance — even if they’re coming off Matthews’ stick — if they even get to the net and aren’t blocked along the way.

You can see Moments where, rather than trying to receive a pass in the slot, Matthews simply gives up and rotates back to the point, which gives him a more clear shot but much less chance a shot will go in. In my tracking this season, shots from above the Tops of the circles and between the faceoff dots will go in 1.2 percent of the time when preceded by a pass, compared to 8.5 percent of the time when the shot is taken from the high slot area between the dots and set up by a teammate.

While we can chalk up some of the low-scoring numbers in Matthews’ start to being unlucky around the net, since he was getting lots of good chances, we can also say that Matthews hasn’t been as aggressive in recent weeks, taking shots from too far away and not getting fed enough in the scoring areas on the ice.

Does this mean that the Leafs should reunite Matthews and Marner? Well, that’s also a bit more complicated. The Leafs’ primary aim isn’t to help Matthews win Rocket Richard Trophies, it’s to win hockey games. The Leafs have been 6-0-2 since splitting the two. The top six are getting it done both offensively and defensively (Matthews has been on the ice for 4.1 GF/60 and just 0.5 GA/60, while Tavares has been on for 4.0 GF/60 and just 1.1 GA/60) and the leading goal-getters during this time are Nylander and Marner, each with three goals at five-on-five.

For now, while the Leafs are winning games, I wouldn’t expect Matthews’ scoring and shooting percentage numbers to regress without some significant changes to the way he’s approached the Offensive zone in recent games.

