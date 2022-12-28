Where Has Alabama Football’s Offense Grown This Season?

NEW ORLEANS — There has been plenty of criticism of the Alabama offense in 2022.

After returning the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, fans expected the Crimson Tide to score its way to the program’s 19th national championship.

Instead, no. 5 Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) finds itself in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl against No. 9 Kansas State — an Unexpected result.

On one hand, the Criticism is somewhat unwarranted. The Crimson Tide is fourth in the country in scoring offense (40.8 ppg) — trailing only Tennessee, Ohio State and USC. The team also averaged over 475 yards per game.

