Where Has Alabama Football’s Offense Grown This Season?

NEW ORLEANS — There has been plenty of criticism of the Alabama offense in 2022.

After returning the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, fans expected the Crimson Tide to score its way to the program’s 19th national championship.

Instead, no. 5 Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) finds itself in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl against No. 9 Kansas State — an Unexpected result.

On one hand, the Criticism is somewhat unwarranted. The Crimson Tide is fourth in the country in scoring offense (40.8 ppg) — trailing only Tennessee, Ohio State and USC. The team also averaged over 475 yards per game.

However, in some of its biggest games, Alabama’s offense has been rather inconsistent. On Sept. 10 at Texas, the Crimson Tide had just 10 points Entering the fourth quarter. Alabama recorded just 290 total yards in its 30-6 win against Mississippi State. In its loss to LSU on Nov. 5, the Crimson Tide had nine points after three quarters.

There are many factors that played into the offensive inconsistencies. Yes, Young returned for his junior season. But an offense isn’t successful based solely on quarterback play alone. Alabama lost its two top wide receivers from a season ago — and it showed. For the second year in a row, the Crimson Tide’s offensive line was poor at times due to inexperience and injuries.

But it seems all the blame has fallen on the person responsible for calling plays and coaching the Athletes — Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien.

But despite all of the outside noise, both O’Brien and players believe the unit had made strides since the beginning of the season.

“I think there [have] been a lot of new players who have stepped up over time during the year,” O’Brien said. “I think the future of Alabama Football on both sides of the ball — and on special teams — is excellent. Where you see the most growth is the Younger players that maybe some of you haven’t seen because maybe they’ve gotten a lot of practice reps. Maybe [they didn’t get] a lot of game reps, but they’ve come a long way relative to where they were in August. […] At every position, [there are] Younger players that are really, really taking a big step and improving.”

For tight end Cameron Latu and Offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., the togetherness of the group stood out.

“Definitely playing together as one,” Latu said. “There [are] a lot of players that are really good but if we’re not playing together, then it’s not really gonna work out. Practicing hard every day and building connections with your teammates [helps] on Saturdays.”

Scroll to Continue

“The level of execution, getting all 11 guys to do the right thing on every play — that’s ultimately what makes [the offense successful],” Ekiyor said.

For wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, it was just that — the receiver room.

“I would say our receiver room,” Brooks said. “That’s where a lot of young talent was.”

Young, the leader of the offense, was proud of his younger teammates stepping up to the challenge when called upon.

“There’ve been so many people that were Younger that had to step up to different roles,” Young said. “A lot of true freshmen that were playing and doing a lot. […] I think just having time on the field together, growing our trust and confidence in each other — that’s probably the biggest growth offensively.”

Alabama has one more opportunity to make strides under Young — and maybe O’Brien — on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome.

Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats is 11 am CT on ESPN.

See Also:

Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Wednesday Practice Report

Everything Kansas State’s Defense Said On Wednesday of Sugar Bowl Week

Alabama OC Bill O’Brien Denies New England Patriots Reports

Why the Key for Alabama’s Offense in Sugar Bowl Could be a New Starter: All Things CW

Want to see the Alabama Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets