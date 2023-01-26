Where Georgia football stands with regard to the 85-man Scholarship count, remaining Eligibility

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Where Georgia football stands with regard to the 85-man Scholarship count With the transfer portal closed and the deadline to enter the NFL draft past, the Georgia roster is set for the spring semester. In total, Georgia saw 24 players depart the roster, with 10 leaving via the transfer portal and 13 heading to the NFL draft. Offensive lineman Devin Willock tragically passed away in a car accident as well. Georgia signed 25 players in the 2023 recruiting cycle and will have a chance to add to that Haul next week. Offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather is unsigned and the Bulldogs are still recruiting the likes of Duce Robinson and Walker Lyons. Not all 25 signees are on campus yet, as 16 enrolled early.

In total, Georgia enters spring with an unofficial count of 82 players on scholarship. That number is going to change, as there are at least nine more players set to arrive. That means there will be more attrition after spring practice. The transfer portal opens once again on May 1 and closes on May 15. Below is DawgNation’s Unofficial Scholarship count, broken down by position and year. Georgia football Scholarship breakdown for 2023 Quarterback (3): Carson Beck (Jr.), Brock Vandagriff (R-Soph.), Gunner Stockton (R-Fres.)

Beck enters his fourth year in the program but still has three more years of eligibility thanks to the COVID-2020 season. Vandagriff also has three years of eligibility remaining, while Stockton redshirted in his first year on campus. Georgia did not sign a quarterback during the 2023 recruiting cycle at the position. Whether or not Georgia is able to emerge from the second transfer Portal with three quarterbacks still on the roster is a story to watch.