Where every SEC football recruiting class stands heading into 2023
Another year, another great early signing period for the SEC.
As of right now, 13 of the 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference (sorry Vanderbilt) are ranked inside the top 35 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings – six of them inside the top 15.
It just goes to show that it truly does mean more in this league. Well, excluding postseason games not in the College Football Playoff. That’s a conversation for another day.
Here is where every SEC team’s class Ranks heading into 2023.
1. Alabama
National Rank: 1
Five Stars: 7
Four Stars: 20
Three Stars: 1
2. Georgia
National Rank: 2
Five Stars: 2
Four Stars: 23
Three Stars: 4
3. LSU
National Rank: 6
Five Stars: 1
Four Stars: 21
Three Stars: 6
4. Tennessee
National Rank: 9
Five Stars: 1
Four Stars: 12
Three Stars: 13
5. Florida
National Rank: 12
Five Stars: 0
Four Stars: 19
Three Stars: 3
6. Texas A&M
National Rank: 14
Five Stars: 2
Four Stars: 11
Three Stars: 6
7. South Carolina
National Rank: 18
Five Stars: 0
Four Stars: 15
Three Stars: 10
8. Auburn
National Rank: 19
Five Stars: 0
Four Stars: 10
Three Stars: 12
9. Arkansas
National Rank: 22nd
Five Stars: 0
Four Stars: 8
Three Stars: 15
10. Be Miss
National Rank: 26
Five Stars: 0
Four Stars: 9
Three Stars: 7
11. Kentucky
National Rank: 28
Five Stars: 0
Four Stars: 9
Three Stars: 12
12. Mississippi State
National Rank: 30
Five Stars: 0
Four Stars: 4
Three Stars: 21
13. Missouri
National Rank: 35
Five Stars: 0
Four Stars: 5
Three Stars: 14
14. From Vander
National Rank: 54
Five Stars: 0
Four Stars: 1
Three Stars: 20
