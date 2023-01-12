Where Eagles’ players ranked in the NFL at their position
The NFL regular season is a wrap and Philadelphia is the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.
As we look forward to 2023, we’ll now take a look at the highest-graded Birds in the NFL, and where they ranked among their peers per PFF.
You’ll be surprised as to how efficient and productive players like Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, and TJ Edwards really are.
Jalen Hurts (85.9) 2022 PFF Grade
4th ranked QB
Miles Sanders (74.0) 2022 PFF Grade
27th ranked RB
Kenneth Gainwell (57.0) 2022 PFF Grade
60th ranked RB
AJ Brown (88.0) 2022 PFF Grade
4th ranked WR
DeVonta Smith (81.0) 2022 PFF Grade
16th ranked WR
Zach Pascal (62.6) 2022 PFF Grade
95th ranked WR
Quez Watkins (55.1) 2022 PFF Grade
114th ranked WR
Dallas Goedert (76.2) 2022 PFF Grade
4th ranked TE
Jack Stoll (50.6) 2022 PFF Grade
67th ranked TE
Lane Johnson (83.2) 2022 PFF Grade
7th ranked OT
🦅 10 games without allowing a single pressure
🦅 0 QB hits allowed
PFF’s Best Offensive Lineman: Lane Johnson pic.twitter.com/DQuT4xiJRJ
— PFF (@PFF) January 12, 2023
Jordan Mailata (76.5) 2022 PFF Grade
16th ranked OT
Jack Driscoll (60.5) 2022 PFF Grade
64th ranked OT
Jason Kelce (88.5) 2022 PFF Grade
2nd ranked centre
Isaac Seumalo (75.2) 2022 PFF Grade
7th ranked
Landon Dickerson (67.3) 2022 PFF Grade
23rd ranked guard
Brandon Graham (89.8) 2022 PFF Grade
5th Ranked
Josh Sweat (86.6) 2022 PFF Grade
7th Ranked
Haason Reddick (81.1) 2022 PFF Grade
21st Ranked
Robert Quinn (43.6) 2022 PFF Grade
117th Ranked
Javon Hargrave (78.2) 2022 PFF Grade
12th ranked
Milton Williams (72.6) 2922 PFF Grade
25th ranked
Fletcher Cox (56.4) 2022 PFF Grade
75th ranked
TJ Edwards (90.7) 2022 PFF grade
2nd ranked
Kyzir White (64.3) 2022 PFF Grade
42nd ranked
James Bradberry (74.1) 2022 PFF Grade
20th ranked
Darius Slay (73.1) 2022 PFF Grade
25th ranked
Avonte Maddox (71.3) 2022 PFF Grade
33rd ranked
Josiah Scott (58.4) 2022 PFF Grade
83rd ranked
Reed Blankenship (75.8) 2022 PFF grade
15th ranked
CJ Gardner-Johnson (65.2) 2022 PFF Grade
49th ranked
Marcus Epps (56.3) 2022 PFF Grade
76th ranked
