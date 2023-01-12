Where Eagles’ players ranked in the NFL at their position

The NFL regular season is a wrap and Philadelphia is the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

As we look forward to 2023, we’ll now take a look at the highest-graded Birds in the NFL, and where they ranked among their peers per PFF.

You’ll be surprised as to how efficient and productive players like Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, and TJ Edwards really are.