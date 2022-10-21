Where Eagles’ players rank in the NFL at their position

The Eagles maintained a stranglehold on the NFC East with a hard-fought 26-17 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 6.

AJ Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in a highly intense contest against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

DeVonta Smith had five catches for 44 yards, while Dallas Goedert had two catches for 22 yards on five targets.

With the team on a much-needed bye, here’s where every Eagles player ranked in PFF grades through Week 7.