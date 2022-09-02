Where Ducks rank in 247Sports 2022 Talent composite
There are a lot of ways in which you can judge how good a college football team is. The most conventional way of doing so is based on success on the field, usually determined by wins and losses. Others look at specific Offensive and defensive statistics, parsing through analytics to see which Squad has an edge over another.
This may be the most effective way of finding out who has the best team, but when you are in early September and don’t yet have any game results to go off of, another way needs to be available.
Thanks to the 247Sports Talent Composite, another way is possible.
Compiling statistics from each FBS team’s roster of 85 Scholarship players, 247Sports breaks down recruiting ratings and transfers, giving each team a Talent score. Looking at schools this way allows us to see who has the most Talent on the roster, allowing us then to see who over or under-performed.
Near the top of the list, as you would suspect, are the Alabama Crimson Tide, the only team with a score over 1,000 points. The score discrepancy between Alabama and Oregon is the same as it is between Oregon and Kentucky, which Ranks No. 27 on the list. That’s significant.
Another interesting note from 247Sports is that there are a couple of important jumps in the standings. The top 16 teams stand apart from the rest, and every College Football Playoff national Champion has ranked inside the top 10 since its debut in 2015.
So do the Oregon Ducks qualify in 2022? Are they among the top-10 teams with a roster Talented enough to compete for a championship? Let’s take a look:
25 Wisconsin Badgers
5-star players: 2
Talent Score: 744.44
24 Nebraska Cornhuskers
5-star players: 1
Talent Score: 752.12
23 Ole Miss Rebels
5-star players: 1
Talent Score: 757.39
22 Stanford Cardinal
5-star Players: 0
Talent Score: 757.81
21 Washington Huskies
5-star players: 2
Talent Score: 761.72
20 South Carolina Gamecocks
5-star players: 3
Talent Score: 762.63
19 Tennessee Volunteers
5-star players: 2
Talent Score: 764.80
18 Florida State Seminoles
5-star Players: 0
Talent Score: 780.76
17 Auburn Tigers
5-star players: 1
Talent Score: 783.87
16 North Carolina Tarheels
5-star players: 3
Talent Score: 812.94
15 Penn State Nittany Lions
5-star players: 3
Talent Score: 830.44
14 Michigan Wolverines
5-star players: 3
Talent Score: 847.25
13 Miami Hurricanes
5-star players: 2
Talent Score: 854.72
12 Florida Gators
5-star players: 5
Talent Score: 856.95
11 USC Trojans
5-star players: 3
Talent Score: 860.12
10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5-star players: 2
Talent Score: 866.48
9 Oklahoma Sooners
5-star players: 3
Talent Score: 870.34
8 LSU Tigers
5-star players: 5
Talent Score: 872.61
7 Oregon Ducks
5-star players: 5
Talent Score: 877.93
6 Texas Longhorns
5-star players: 5
Talent Score: 887.45
5 Clemson Tigers
5-star players: 12
Talent Score: 943.00
4 Texas A&M Aggies
5-star players: 10
Talent Score: 947.30
3 Ohio State Buckeyes
5-star players: 14
Talent Score: 983.14
2 Georgia Bulldogs
5-star players: 15
Talent Score: 989.76
1 Alabama Crimson Tide
5-star players: 14
Talent Score: 1,016.79