Where Ducks rank in 247Sports 2022 Talent composite

There are a lot of ways in which you can judge how good a college football team is. The most conventional way of doing so is based on success on the field, usually determined by wins and losses. Others look at specific Offensive and defensive statistics, parsing through analytics to see which Squad has an edge over another.

This may be the most effective way of finding out who has the best team, but when you are in early September and don’t yet have any game results to go off of, another way needs to be available.

Thanks to the 247Sports Talent Composite, another way is possible.

Compiling statistics from each FBS team’s roster of 85 Scholarship players, 247Sports breaks down recruiting ratings and transfers, giving each team a Talent score. Looking at schools this way allows us to see who has the most Talent on the roster, allowing us then to see who over or under-performed.

Near the top of the list, as you would suspect, are the Alabama Crimson Tide, the only team with a score over 1,000 points. The score discrepancy between Alabama and Oregon is the same as it is between Oregon and Kentucky, which Ranks No. 27 on the list. That’s significant.

Another interesting note from 247Sports is that there are a couple of important jumps in the standings. The top 16 teams stand apart from the rest, and every College Football Playoff national Champion has ranked inside the top 10 since its debut in 2015.

So do the Oregon Ducks qualify in 2022? Are they among the top-10 teams with a roster Talented enough to compete for a championship? Let’s take a look:

25 Wisconsin Badgers



Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 2

Talent Score: 744.44

24 Nebraska Cornhuskers



Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 1

Talent Score: 752.12

23 Ole Miss Rebels



5-star players: 1

Talent Score: 757.39

22 Stanford Cardinal



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5-star Players: 0

Talent Score: 757.81

21 Washington Huskies



Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 2

Talent Score: 761.72

20 South Carolina Gamecocks



Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 3

Talent Score: 762.63

19 Tennessee Volunteers



5-star players: 2

Talent Score: 764.80

18 Florida State Seminoles



Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5-star Players: 0

Talent Score: 780.76

17 Auburn Tigers



(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

5-star players: 1

Talent Score: 783.87

16 North Carolina Tarheels



Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 3

Talent Score: 812.94

15 Penn State Nittany Lions



Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 3

Talent Score: 830.44

14 Michigan Wolverines



Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 3

Talent Score: 847.25

13 Miami Hurricanes



Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 2

Talent Score: 854.72

12 Florida Gators



5-star players: 5

Talent Score: 856.95

11 USC Trojans



(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

5-star players: 3

Talent Score: 860.12

10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish



Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 2

Talent Score: 866.48

9 Oklahoma Sooners



Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 3

Talent Score: 870.34

8 LSU Tigers



John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 5

Talent Score: 872.61

7 Oregon Ducks



5-star players: 5

Talent Score: 877.93

6 Texas Longhorns



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 5

Talent Score: 887.45

5 Clemson Tigers



Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 12

Talent Score: 943.00

4 Texas A&M Aggies



Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 10

Talent Score: 947.30

3 Ohio State Buckeyes



5-star players: 14

Talent Score: 983.14

2 Georgia Bulldogs



Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 15

Talent Score: 989.76

1 Alabama Crimson Tide



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5-star players: 14

Talent Score: 1,016.79