Where does Yao Ming’s height rank among the tallest NBA players of all time?

Yao Ming’s height makes him one of the tallest players in NBA history. Believe it or not, however, Yao isn’t the tallest player in the history of the NBA.

Throughout the late 90s, Whispers of Yao Ming continued to make their way over to the United States. Talk of the seven-foot-six center quickly spread around the world. It was really during the 1999-2000 CBA season that talk of Yao began to grow more serious. As the CBA block and dunk leader that season, Yao’s skill was quickly being noticed. He then earned the FIBA ​​Asia Cup MVP the following year, before declaring for the NBA draft.

With the first pick in the 2002 draft, the Houston Rockets selected Yao Ming, the seven-foot-six center from Shanghai, China. Thus began the nearly decade-long ‘Yao Dynasty’ in the NBA. As an eight-time NBA All-Star, his place in the NBA history books was cemented when he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Yao Ming’s height Entering the NBA

Surprisingly, Yao Ming’s height only ties him as the second-tallest player in NBA history. When he joined the league, the seven-foot-six Yao quickly made an impression as he averaged nearly two blocks per game. His abilities on the defensive end combined with averaging nearly a double-double landed him on the NBA All-Rookie First Team honors.

With that said, there were several players that entered the league prior to Yao who were either taller or the same height as the Shanghai superstar.

Ranking Yao Ming’s height among the tallest NBA players