Where Does Washington Wizards Forward Kyle Kuzma Rank in NBA All-Star Fan Voting?

Forward Kyle Kuzma is making a name for himself as a member of the Washington Wizards.

And not just for his fashion sense, although that’s made him pretty popular as well.

Kuzma’s growing popularity has helped catapult him closer to earning an All-Star bid this season, but he’s not quite where he needs to be to get in.

At least, not according to the latest count released by the NBA.

Kuzma is the only member of the Wizards roster ranked in the top 10 of fan voting, which ends on Saturday.

Sitting in seventh place at the time of the tweet, Kuzma had collected an impressive half-million votes, but sat more than 200,000 behind Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

This season, Kuzma is setting career-high marks in minutes played, field goals attempted, free throws attempted, assists, and is averaging more than 20 points per game for the first time.

His play has increased so much, in fact, that many are listing Kuzma as a trade target for many playoff competitors since Washington is still a floundering team even with his elevated play.

But the flashes of what the Wizards might become have the team reportedly trying to re-sign the forward.

Games like the 116-105 win over the seventh-place New York Knicks on Wednesday.

In that contest, guard Bradley Beal’s first playing more than 20 minutes since mid-December, he scored 18 points while Kuzma and forward-center Kristaps Porzingis both dropped more than 20 and starting point guard Monte Morris made half of his three-point shots.

But every roster needs at least one All-Star to make it truly dangerous.

And while Kuzma may not be there yet, he’s certainly starting to look like a guy who could fill the role for Washington, in the very near future.

