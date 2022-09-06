Where does the Patriots roster rank by age in the NFL?

From top to bottom, the New England Patriots have a good, but not great roster. Where does the roster rank in the NFL in terms of average age?

NFL teams are a mixture of rebuilding, retooling, and going all in on the present. A good example of all three would be the Detroit Lions, who are clearly rebuilding, the Indianapolis Colts, who retooled their roster a bit at a few positions, and the Buffalo Bills, who are dumping draft capital and free agency money into win-now initiatives.

The Patriots appear to be in a spot where they’re trying to retool the roster a bit. I don’t believe there are major holes and the key positions, but they’ve tried to improve the roster here and there over the last couple of seasons.

Being that they’ll have a bit if cap space heading into next offseason, we might see them spend money yet again to try and round out the roster. According to phillyvoice.com, the New England Patriots have the third oldest roster in the entire NFL.

This ranking would also stand as the oldest in the AFC. However, the Dolphins, Bills, and Jets all have older rosters as well, and by looking at the chart, it does look like the AFC East would be the oldest division in football.

The Patriots’ average roster age is 26.8 years old. The youngest roster in the NFL, which belongs to the Cleveland Browns, has an average age of 25.0 years old. To be fair, having a 26.8 year old average age doesn’t necessarily sound old, but in today’s NFL with young talent everywhere, it apparently is.

Teams usually want to avoid having an old roster that isn’t competitive. However, if teams have an old roster and are competitive, that’s still being in a good spot. I would say that the Patriots are in an OK spot with their roster. They are an old team, but are still somewhat competitive. They have the defense to win games, but their offensive performance is still up in the air.