Where does Michigan football stand with 5-star Nyckoles Harbor?

Five-star 2023 Recruit Nyckoles Harbor is set to announce his decision on Wednesday. Where does Michigan football stand?

The recruitment of Nyckoles Harbor has been interesting. It’s also been long and it will finally come to a close on Wednesday, National Signing Day.

Harbor is going to announce his destination on Wednesday and for about a year now, Michigan football fans have been hoping his final destination would be Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines have been one of the most consistent contenders and Harbor is essentially down to a final five that also includes Oregon, Maryland, Miami, and South Carolina.

Oregon is the team that’s been gaining momentum recently and Harbor took an official visit there this past weekend.

That’s not a great sign for Michigan football fans, however, Jim Harbaugh and the coaching staff were able to meet with Harbor last week and the visit went well according to reports.

However, Steve Wiltfong of 247 sports, seemed to view Maryland as the leader Entering the visit to Oregon. They reported that the Ducks have made a move but that the other programs were still in the mix too. At this point, there has been just one crystal ball projection for Harbor, which was to South Carolina.

Wiltfong hasn’t put in a Prediction yet. Chad Simmons, the top recruiting expert at On3, also hasn’t put in an expert projection at this point and it seems clear why.

It’s Foggy for Michigan football and others with Nyckoles Harbor

This recruitment has been really hard to read and that hasn’t changed. It seems like all of the schools in the mix have had reasons for optimism at one time or another.

Track was always going to play a big role too because Harbor has Olympic aspirations as a sprinter. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder is hoping to break 10 seconds flat in the 100-meter dash.

To me, the track aspect would seem to give Oregon an edge. People shouldn’t discount Michigan football in that regard, but if I had a prediction, I’d put it in for Oregon.

I think there is still reason to hope for Michigan football. But I’d be surprised if the Wolverines came out on top in this recruiting battle on National Signing Day.