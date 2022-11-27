Where does Marcus Smart rank vs. other starting NBA point guards?

Every team in the NBA has multiple players charged with moving the ball, although not all of them are what we tend to think of when we talk about the typical role for such a job in the form of an NBA point guard. And the Boston Celtics have several players who function as floor generals, including multiple such players who regularly take the floor in the backcourt.

To get to the bottom of which players around the league are the best floor generals for each team in the league, the folks over at the Sports Illustrated YouTube channel put together a clip rating every starting point guard in the Association, however they define that role .

Take a look at the clip Embedded below to hear what they had to say about Marcus Smart as the Celtics’ starting point guard — particularly in the context of how he stacks up against his peers around the rest of the league.

