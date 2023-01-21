Where Does Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Class Rank?

HOUSTON — With a record of 3-13-1, the Houston Texans did not have much to cheer about throughout the 2022 campaign.

But when looking at the talent Houston acquired through the draft, the Texans’ rookie class gave the franchise a sense of optimism. According to ESPN, the Texans had the fifth-best draft class in 2022.

“By the end of the year, the Texans were starting six rookies. First-round cornerback Derek Stingley had a strong season when healthy, with 6.6 yards allowed per target in nine starts…On offense, Dameon Pierce was the starting running back for most of the season, with a fairly average season of 4.3 yards per carry.

“The Texans should get even more out of this Rookie class in the future if John Metchie can regain his health after a cancer diagnosis cost him his Rookie campaign.” — per ESPN

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button