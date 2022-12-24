Where does Elgton Jenkins’ new contract rank among NFL Offensive linemen?

The Green Bay Packers signed Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a four-year contract extension on Friday. The deal is worth $68 million and includes a signing bonus of $24 million, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Where does the new contract rank among NFL Offensive linemen?

Jenkins’ $17 million per year average sits at 13th among all Offensive line positions and second among guards, trailing only Quinten Nelson ($20 million per year). Overall, they trails Trent Williams ($23 million), David Bakhtiari ($23 million), Laremy Tunsil ($22 million), Nelson, Ronnie Staley ($19.7 million), Ryan Ramczyk ($19.2 million), Brian O’Neil ($18.5 million), Jake Matthews ($18.3 million), Lane Johnson ($18 million), Kolton Miller ($18 million), Cam Robinson ($17.6 million) and Braden Smith ($17.5 million).

Among Packers players, Jenkins’ $17 million per year will only trail Aaron Rodgers, Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Kenny Clark, who all received new, record-breaking deals in recent years.

Jenkins’ $24 million signing bonus ranks fourth among all Offensive linemen and once again trails Nelson ($31 million) among guards.

Because of the prorated signing bonus included in the deal, expect Jenkins’ new contract to be structured with the aim of a smaller cap hit in early years with ballooning cap hits in later years.

There’s little doubt about it: the Packers paid Jenkins like an elite player. And it doesn’t really matter what position along the Offensive line he plays moving forward.

The Packers believe Jenkins can play all five positions, including both Offensive tackle spots. He started the 2022 season at right tackle but struggled, prompting a move back inside to left guard, where he was a Pro Bowler in 2020. Since the move, Jenkins has been excellent once again. In fact, Jenkins was named a first alternate for the Pro Bowl this week.

General manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Jenkins in the second round of the 2019 draft. Over his four-year NFL career, Jenkins has played 524 snaps at left tackle, 2,081 snaps at left guard, 297 at center, one at right guard and 372 at right tackle.

“We are very excited to be able to come to an agreement that keeps Elgton with the Packers,” Gutekunst said in a press release. “Since the moment he walked into the building, Elgton has been a core member of this franchise while displaying an uncommon versatility, unselfishness and toughness. He’s a tremendous leader and teammate and he has earned everything that has come to him.”