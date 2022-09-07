Where does Dak Prescott rank among current NFL QBs?

As the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you’re bound to be considered overrated, underrated or a mix of both.

According to The Ringer, Dak Prescott is the seventh-best quarterback in the NFL, citing his ability to read a defense pre-snap as his biggest strength and his arm talent his biggest weakness.

Dallas Cowboys aficionado Skip Bayless and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe strongly differed on whether Prescott was ranked appropriately, on the latest episode of “Undisputed.”

Dak Prescott ranked 7th in the Ringer’s NFL QB rankings Dak Prescott Landed seventh in The Ringer’s latest quarterback rankings. Is he appropriately ranked?

“They said he’s great at pre-snap reads,” Sharpe said. “What good is that? What good is you knowing the answer if you got it wrong? What good is a pre-snap read if you can’t do it?”

Sharpe went down the list of QBs he’d take over Prescott and said he’d take the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins ​​before him, which set Bayless off a bit.

“Did you just say what I think you just said?” Bayless responded. “Dak Prescott owned Kirk Cousins ​​when he was in Washington.”

The Cowboys won all four games Prescott started against Washington while Cousins ​​was the starter.

“I can’t defend Dak down the stretch,” Bayless added. “But he’s forever underrated because we’re always so critical of the quarterback of America’s Team.

“Let’s look at QBR, my favorite stat. In Dak’s Rookie year, he finished third. In his second year, he finished fourth. In 2018 he fell to 17th, but in 2019 he was back to fourth, then last year, he was 11th — after a hot start, he faded. If we average those numbers, he’s eighth in the league in QBR.”

Prescott is known to start seasons fast and end slowly. In 2019, Prescott got the Cowboys off to a 3-0 start, then dropped the next three games en route to an 8-8 season. Last season, they started 6-1 (Prescott was inactive for one game), and their one defeat was a two-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas went 6-4 down the stretch, leading to a 12-5 record.

Is Prescott overrated, is he underrated, or is he ranked appropriately?