Where does Auburn basketball rank statistically in the SEC?

Auburn is off to a 7-0 start, but it has been shaky at times.

The Tigers have beaten some good mid-major teams this season, but some more challenging games are upcoming.

What has kept the Tigers in some games this season has been their suffocating defense. Playing defense this good will keep Auburn in some ball games until they are able to start knocking down shots.

The SEC is incredibly deep season, and teams like Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, and Tennessee will make it difficult for the Tigers to repeat as SEC Champions.

