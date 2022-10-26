Where do the Kansas City Chiefs stand ahead of Week 8?

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 after going down 10-0 in the first quarter. Opponents continue to learn that no lead is safe against the Chiefs.

Despite the big win ahead of the bye week, there was little movement in the power rankings this week. They didn’t move up, but they didn’t move down the rankings either.

Here is a look at where pundits are ranking the Chiefs and what they’re saying about them with Week 7 in the books: