Where do the Kansas City Chiefs stand ahead of Week 8?
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 after going down 10-0 in the first quarter. Opponents continue to learn that no lead is safe against the Chiefs.
Despite the big win ahead of the bye week, there was little movement in the power rankings this week. They didn’t move up, but they didn’t move down the rankings either.
Here is a look at where pundits are ranking the Chiefs and what they’re saying about them with Week 7 in the books:
Ranking: 3
Last week’s ranking: 3
Author: Nate Davis
Author’s take:
How’s the Tyreek Hill replacement committee going? Sunday was the first time QB Patrick Mahomes has ever had a pair of 100-yard receivers (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling) when neither was Hill or TE Travis Kelce.
Ranking: 3
Last week’s ranking: 3
Author: Austin Gayle
Author’s take:
The Chiefs entered their Week 7 Matchup against the 49ers and DeMeco Ryans’s top-ranked defense with the league lead in Offensive expected points added (EPA) per drive (1.14). Then they hung 44 points on the Niners on the road and improved that figure to 1.38, putting an even larger gap between themselves and other NFL offenses. Mahomes’s EPA per dropback when kept clean is 0.59, which is 0.20 points better than any other quarterback in the NFL.
Ranking: 3
Last week’s ranking: 3
Author: Bo Wulf
Author’s take:
All the Chiefs did in Bouncing back from last week’s loss to the Bills was go into San Francisco against the No. 3 defense by DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) and put up one of the best Offensive performances by any team this season. Excluding their final possession of running out the clock, the Chiefs scored 44 points on nine drives, good for 4.9 points per drive, the highest mark for any team in a game this season. Their EPA (expected points added) per drive (2.87) ranked third, behind only the Seahawks’ Week 4 win in Detroit and the Chiefs’ own performance against Arizona in Week 1.
Ranking: 3
Last week’s ranking: 3
Author: Dan Hanzus
Author’s take:
You are never out of a game when Patrick Mahomes is your quarterback. Mahomes wiped out a double-digit deficit in a 44-23 pasting of the 49ers on Sunday, the latest example of no lead being safe against the Chiefs. From the NFL Media Research Department: Mahomes is 12-5 in games in which he trails by 10 or more points since 2019 (including playoffs). No other QB even has a winning record in those games. A big reason for this statistical anomaly: the team’s ability to hit on chunk plays. KC has a league-best 22 receptions of 25 or more yards this season, up from 14 such catches over the same span a year ago. The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill away and got more explosive. Go figure.
Ranking: 3
Last week’s ranking: 3
Author: Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski
Author’s take:
Fresh off a close loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs seemingly faced another stiff test against a 49ers defense that ranked at or near the top of the league in a number of statistical categories. But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense carved that defense up without breaking a sweat.
Mahomes was magnificent against the Niners, throwing for 423 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had his second straight big game, hauling in seven passes for 124 yards and a score. The Chiefs averaged 5.3 yards per carry, topped 40 points and amassed a whopping 529 yards of offense.
Ranking: 3
Last week’s ranking: 3
Author: Adam Teicher
Author’s take:
The Chiefs are doing many good things on offense, but that’s nothing new. However, the defense is tied for sixth in the league in sacks with 19 — and that is new. The Chiefs had just 31 sacks all of last season. Chris Jones per usual is leading the team with five sacks, but Frank Clark had his best game of the season against the 49ers with 1.5 sacks. The Chiefs are also getting productive pass rushes from many of their defensive backs and linebackers, most notably cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Nick Bolton.
Ranking: 2
Last week’s ranking: 2
Author: Connor Orr
Author’s take:
A decisive, bounce-back performance against the 49ers on Sunday helps the Chiefs stabilize after an emotional loss to the Bills. This was a big-time performance from Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, featuring eight quarterback hits and five sacks. While coaches always say pressure numbers come in bunches, it had to be a confidence boost for their pedestrian (so far) line to get after Jimmy Garoppolo.
Ranking: 3
Last week’s ranking: 4
Author: Pete Prisco
Author’s take:
After losing to the Bills, they rolled the 49ers on the road to show just how good they can be. The offense is back in a big way.
Ranking: 3
Last week’s ranking: 3
Author: Mike Florio
Author’s take:
When you can put 44 points on one of the best defenses in football, you’re doing something right.
