Where do the Kansas City Chiefs rank ahead of Week 12?
The Kansas City Chiefs took an overwhelming lead over the AFC West division with a 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.
With a flip of the switch, suddenly the pundits are changing their tune about this Chiefs team. They almost unanimously moved up in the power rankings this week, with only two outlets ranking the team outside of the No. 1 spot.
Here is a look at where pundits have the Chiefs in their rankings and what they’re saying about them with Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season now behind us:
Ranking: 3
Last week’s ranking: 4
Author: Nate Davis
Author’s take:
The NFL’s top-ranked offense continues its fascinating evolution. Travis Kelce’s 33rd career game with at least 100 receiving yards is a new league record for tight ends, breaking Rob Gronkowski’s mark. Meanwhile, Rookie RB Isiah Pacheco also hit the century mark on the ground for the first time Sunday, churning out yards with his signature hard-running style.
Ranking: 2
Last week’s ranking: 2
Author: Austin Gayle
Author’s take:
There are teams in the NFL in the same tier as the Chiefs, but there isn’t a quarterback in the league that can hold a candle to Patrick Mahomes. His total expected points added (EPA) on dropbacks this season is 145.7; no other quarterback in the NFL is above 95.1. The Kansas City offense is averaging 1.23 EPA per drive, which is nearly double the second-ranked Dolphins. Mahomes has elevated the offense without Tyreek Hill, arguably the league’s best receiver. He is different; it’s just that simple.
Ranking: 1
Last week’s ranking: 1
Author: Bo Wulf
Author’s take:
It’s easy because it’s true. They’re the reason it felt like a fait accompli that the Chiefs would score the go-ahead touchdown when they got the ball on their own 25-yard line down four points with 1:46 to go Sunday night — and it only ended up taking them six plays to get it done. Kelce has already tied his career high with 11 receiving touchdowns and is on track to set a career high in receiving yards. Although Kelce has now passed Rob Gronkowski for the No. 5 spot in receiving yards among tight ends (and is 101 yards away from passing Shannon Sharpe for No. 4), he and Mahomes are still quite a bit away from catching up to the Gronkowski-Tom Brady duo for touchdown receptions. Kelce has caught 45 touchdowns from Mahomes in the regular season, 56 including the playoffs. Gronkowski had 90 regular-season touchdown receptions from Brady, 105 including the playoffs.
Ranking: 1
Last week’s ranking: 2
Author: Dan Hanzus
Author’s take:
When Patrick Mahomes took the field with 1:46 to play, two timeouts and his team trailing by four points to the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, NBC flashed up an absurd graphic stating the Chiefs had — analytically speaking — a 24 percent chance to win the game. It was silly in the moment and downright laughable after Mahomes rolled down the field in five plays, before connecting on a third touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in a 30-27 win at SoFi Stadium. Kelce, 33, is having one of his finest seasons and he’s been especially Unstoppable in front of the biggest audiences: Eight of his league-leading 11 TDs have come in prime-time games.
Ranking: 1
Last week’s ranking: 2
Author: Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski
Author’s take:
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep winning. Despite injuries and shortcomings and the Trials that go with every season, they keep winning.
On Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs were down their top two wide receivers. Patrick Mahomes wasn’t especially accurate, missing 14 of his 34 pass attempts. But thanks to three touchdown catches by tight end Travis Kelce, a 100-yard effort from rookie running back Isiah Pacheco and late-game heroics from the game’s best quarterback, the Chiefs got a win that gave them a clear path to their seventh consecutive AFC West title.
Ranking: 1
Last week’s ranking: 2
Author: Adam Teicher
Author’s take:
The Chiefs are among the best in the kicking game year in and year out — but not so much this season. They’ve struggled with returns, in particular, with a fumbled punt return being the biggest play in one of their two losses. Harrison Butker also has been inconsistent with a field goal rate of 72.7%, which would be the lowest of his six-year career if the season ended today. — Adam Teicher
Ranking: 1
Last week’s ranking: 4
Author: The MMQB Staff
Author’s take:
I debated putting both the Cowboys and the Bills at No. 1, and we’ll get to that in a moment. Right now, the Chiefs are ahead of both Dallas and Buffalo because they have completely overcome their weaknesses. Patrick Mahomes’s 16-yard run on Sunday night was another reminder to opposing teams that he doesn’t need a running game, even if Isiah Pacheco is going to randomly sprinkle in a 100-yard game once every solstice. There is no way to defend this team; there is only acceptance of what is.
Ranking: 1
Last week’s ranking: 1
Author: Pete Prisco
Author’s take:
If there is anything to worry about, it’s the pass rush at times and the coverage on the back end. They have to improve in those areas.
.